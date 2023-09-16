Now that school is back in session, children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder are struggling with medications in short supply, area medical providers say.
“It started last fall and it’s ongoing,” said Sreelatha Spieker, a child and adolescent psychiatrist for Mankato Clinic.
Parents have to call around to various pharmacies in search of their child’s medication. “It’s important to take the medication so they can do their school work,” Spieker said. “That’s why it’s so hard. There’s the difficulty with getting medication, and then they have a hard time when school is going. For some kids, it’s an issue in the fall.”
As for the why of the medication shortage, providers are uncertain.
“Manufacturers have produced a billion less tablets or pills than they would have scheduled themselves to do, and I don’t know that anyone really knows why,” said Rebecca Moore, psychiatric medical health nurse practitioner for Madelia Health in Madelia. “Certainly the market price is going up because of the shortage. It’s definitely damaging, I can tell you that.”
ADHD patients have born nine frustrating months of difficulty finding and filling prescriptions for Adderall, according to national news reports. And now they’re facing shortages of other meds.
In addition to Adderall, variations of methylphenidate, commonly known under brand names Ritalin or Concerta, are affected. According to a watch list from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, some extended-release doses of methylphenidate have been in short supply since May. Local Mankato-area providers confirm this is true here as well.
More than 6 million children have been diagnosed with ADHD, according to 2016 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And 60 percent were being treated with medication. In addition, about 4.4 percent of adults in the U.S. have been diagnosed with ADHD, with about 4.1 percent of them being treated with medication.
For affected adults, ADHD medications help them concentrate or manage schoolwork, employment and relationships, area providers said.
Exact figures for how many people have ADHD is the subject of debate. Since 2015, more adults have been receiving pharmaceutical treatment for the disorder, according to Shire PLC, the former maker of popular medication Vyvanse.
That year, the company’s analysis found that 53 percent of 63 million prescriptions written were for ADHD meds taken by adults.
“The shortage is terrible,” Moore said. Patients who were taking a 70 milligram capsule might try taking a 30 and a 40 or a 20 and a 50. However, then they face two copays and often “insurance may not allow them to do that, so it’s a very significant issue,” she said.
Moore said it’s been at a “critical level” for the past six months. She also ponders if during COVID patients with ADHD were prescribed medication via telehealth. Large telehealth companies are being investigated for supplying ADHD medications without properly assessing people, she said.
“Demand has increased when the number and population of people who have ADHD is inflated,” Moore went on to say. “Because it became so easy to get the medications, and now the people who really need them aren’t getting them.”
All of Moore’s patients prescribed a stimulant medication for their ADHD diagnosis have had difficulty getting their prescription filled over the past six months. “The distress it causes is enormous,” she said.
People depend on these medications, Moore said. Patients who have ADHD are driving to every pharmacy possible, with some traveling up to 50 miles to get their medication.
“Their anxiety level is very high,” Moore said. “Their employment is in jeopardy. Their mental health spirals because of the fear of where will I be able to find it next month?”
She also has adult patients whose relationships are challenged because their partner with ADHD is missing everything because they’re “zoned out,” she said. “It creates conflicts. ADHD is profoundly impactful. It affects relationships, employment and self-esteem for sure. If you’re chronically failing at your job or school, that dramatically diminishes self-esteem.”
People with a true clinical assessment who are treated do much better in life than those who aren’t, Moore said. “With the shortage, we have a situation where people’s treatment is inconsistent, and that’s terrifying for people.”
When it comes to ADHD in kids, Spieker said not being medicated affects academics.
“It’s hard to focus and it’s hard for them to finish their schoolwork,” she said. “It can cause behavior issues and affect their self-esteem. They can be seen as lazy and not doing their work. It can affect a lot of their functioning. They’re not able to perform up to their potential.”
“I think the government needs to look into what’s happening,” Moore said. “Because the demand is certainly there and has been there. The big question is why are they not amping up production when we all know this shortage is national and has been going on for a long while now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.