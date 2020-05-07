This year's Mother's Day will be like no other for so many moms and their families.
Some will try to carry on as normally as possible on Sunday. Moms will be showered in person with flowers, jewelry and whatever her loved ones think she will like. (I'm sure my mom was thrilled about that glass salt and pepper set we once got her from Hardware Hank.)
Some grateful children or spouses will take over cooking duties from mom if that's her normal routine. A restaurant brunch buffet is out of the question this year because of the COVID-19 shutdown, but plenty of places are offering take-out, including special Mother's Day dishes.
Yet, too many mothers and grandmothers will have to settle for much less this year. They will not be getting bear hugs from sons and daughters, or they will not be scooping up those grandchildren to snuggle. Social distancing put an end to that for many people.
No doubt many grandparents are still seeing grandchildren because they have been with them regularly for all their lives and, in effect, consider them household members. Others may not consider themselves at risk enough to keep distance or just choose not to follow strict guidelines when it comes to family whether they live with them or not.
But for those who are at high risk, social distancing is the recommended route and many are sticking to the guidelines. To make up for the lack of personal contact, families are video conferencing, playing games remotely, sending lots of photos via text. Luckily, high-tech options make that make communication quick and easy.
Yet many parents and grandparents, no doubt, have had to steel themselves for the emotional pain that lack of face-to-face contact can cause. Knowing that keeping a distance is the best practice for themselves, their loved ones and the public at large doesn't make social distancing stress-free. When the pandemic hit nursing homes hard in Washington state early this spring, a news photo caught my eye of an adult daughter standing below a window, her elderly mother holding her hand up against the glass. It was heartbreaking. I couldn't imagine not being able to hug my mom when she needed me most.
A friend told me she was relieved her elderly parents aren't around to deal with the outbreak. I agree. I think of how distraught my mother was after having major surgery when she was in her upper 80s. Some dementia combined with lots of medication and an unfamiliar environment had her convinced my dad was leaving her in a hotel with strangers.
One of my sisters is now a first-time grandma with a grandbaby who lives just across town from her. But because her son is a veterinarian and daughter-in-law a chiropractor, they both have been working closely with members of the public during the shutdown. To protect my sister and her husband, who are both considered high risk, they have not been in close physical contact.
Instead of visiting, the couple has been sending daily videos and photos of their now 8-month-old daughter, and my sister often shares them with me — a bit of sunshine no matter how gloomy a day can get. I have watched the baby belly laugh when her mom blows raspberries on her tummy. I have seen her in a matching 20-day beard in a doctored photo of her and her dad. I have witnessed the family dog sharing his favorite toy with her.
But here's what tightens up my throat like watching a Hallmark commercial: the photo of my sister greeting her crawling grandbaby from the other side of the closed front door.
For now, my sister is happy her son and his family are doing well and that she can witness the baby's growth, even if from afar. She's always been a good example for me that way, helping me to be a better mom by sorting out the hard stuff to find a silver lining. To her and all the other moms out there, Happy Mother's Day. May you keep in close contact with your loved ones in any way, shape or form you can.
