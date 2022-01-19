NORTH MANKATO — Organizers are hoping to generate a buzz ahead of next week’s adult spelling bee.
The team competition is set for 7-9 p.m. Jan. 28 at Mankato Brewery. It’ll be the North Mankato Taylor Library’s fourth adult spelling bee and a return to the place where it drew the most teams in the past.
Participants need not be wordsmiths to enjoy the friendly competition, said Hallie Uhrich, assistant library director.
And no, it’s not like those grade school competitions where individuals step up in front of a full room to spell their word. Teams of three to four collaborate on spellings using a white board.
“As long as one person on the team can kind of spell, you’re fine,” Uhrich said. “It’s really more about the atmosphere and fun of it. There’s much more to it than spelling.”
Door prizes will also be up for grabs, along with awards for best dressed and best team names.
As many as 30 teams competed the last time it was at the brewery — the last competition in summer 2021 was at the warming house in Spring Lake Park.
A total of six teams registered as of early this week, so there’s plenty of room remaining. The hope is to get 20 teams, Uhrich said, although COVID-19 could keep the number lower than past competitions.
So how challenging will the words be? A sampling of words from past competitions could trip up many spelling novices — this year’s competition will have all new words, so the following examples aren't spoilers.
There’s potpourri, the fragrant French word. Or maraschino, which no doubt felt like a sweet victory for the teams who didn’t forget the “c.”
Other examples include fuchsia, a purplish red color, and drunkenness, which would only make remembering the third “n” that much more difficult.
Words will get progressively harder in the final round, a sudden-death format. Cheats will be available to teams for a fee, ranging from mulligans for $15 to 30-second dictionary usage or phoning a friend for $5 each.
As the emcee at the last three bees, Uhrich was positioned away from the judges for a good view of their amused reactions at some of the misspellings. She enlisted Alex Johnson from Radio Mankato to emcee this year’s event.
To register a team for $15 per person, which includes a free alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink and food ticket, visit www.amilia.com/store/en/city-of-north-mankato/shop/activities/3624723.
