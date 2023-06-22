MANKATO — After strong opposition to plans to locate at the Good Counsel campus, a substance abuse facility is looking for a different location in Mankato.
Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge said it is searching for a Mankato location for the faith-based, residential drug and alcohol treatment program.
“We’ve heard from the Mankato community that there is a strong need for a faith-based facility like ours that brings hope and healing to people impacted by substance abuse,” Tom Truszinski, CEO, said in a statement.
They had planned to be part of a redevelopment of the Good Counsel property, which was put up for sale after the elderly nuns who lived there were moved to Shakopee.
But parents of Loyola Catholic School students strongly objected at a public meeting to having a substance abuse facility located near the school.
“Thanks to the hard work and generosity of Glen Taylor and John Roise we are working to find a location so that we can introduce this much-needed facility to the Mankato community,” the statement said.
Taylor is owner of Taylor Corp. in North Mankato and Roise owns Lindsay Windows in North Mankato. Roise has long hired people who have served prison sentences and have struggled with addictions.
Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge has been in operation since 1983 and has 14 locations throughout the state.
They offer a long-term recovery program, a short-term intensive treatment program, community-based outpatient groups, as well as extensive aftercare and alumni services for long term sobriety.
