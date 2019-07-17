NORTH MANKATO — Still haunted by the word you misspelled at your childhood spelling bee?
The North Mankato Taylor Library is offering a chance for redemption.
The library is holding a new spelling bee for adults Tuesday at LocAle Brewing Company in Mankato.
The age 21 and up fundraiser for the library is a bit easier than a traditional spelling bee.
Groups of three or four will put their heads together to spell each word, said organizer and librarian Hallie Uhrich.
Like other spelling bees, one wrong word results in elimination.
But in the adult spelling bee, competitors can cheat.
Teams can, in advance, purchase up to three “cheats” to skip words or get a second try. Audience members also can pre-purchase a cheat to save the team for which they are cheering.
The last team standing will win a cache of tickets and gift certifi- cates for a night out on the town.
Teams need not have exceptional spellers to earn gift certificates donated by local businesses. There also will be other contests, including best team name and best costume. Every team will go home with a prize or a few, Uhrich said.
Net proceeds from admission fees and cheats will help the library fund future programming.
If the bee is well attended, library leaders will look at making it an annual fundraiser.
Registration is recommended in advance at the library or www.facebook.com/NorthMankatoTaylorLibrary. Teams also can sign up at the door if space allows.
