ST. JAMES — For 25 years, Shirley Knudson worked with people who’d experienced domestic violence or sexual assaults in their relationships. They’d reached out to her via an outreach office in St. James for CADA, a Mankato-based nonprofit that serves victims and survivors.
Throughout her career, Knudson was able to offer support to clients and work with law enforcement, the county attorneys office and court administration; however, rarely did she get to see how life turned out for survivors who moved out of the area after managing to break away from partners who’d harmed them. A chance reunion with someone who’d reached out for help a few years earlier stands out. Knudson was having lunch with a friend at a hotel lobby in the Twin Cities when a woman entered the dining room.
“’She just screamed, ‘Oh, my God, it’s my advocate. This is the woman who saved my life,’” is how Knudson was then introduced to the abuse survivor’s new life partner.
“I’d never known what impact I had had on her. My friend said, ‘Shirley, that’s a testimonial to what you do.’”
Knudson retired from her Watonwan County advocacy position Friday, one day shy of her 70th birthday.
When she began service with CADA as volunteer, Knudson was a nontraditional college student with an interest in social work and psychology. She’s a survivor of domestic abuse.
In 1996, CADA hired her to operate its outreach office for Watonwan County.
“It became my passion,” Knudson said.
She’s found there’s no cookie-cutter solutions her agency can offer.
“Everybody’s case is unique. Some people come in ready to move on with their lives, some want to get help with their relationships, while others are not at a point where they are strong enough (to act).”
Advocates do not try to make decisions for the people accessing services, Knudson said.
“They know their lives better than we do.”
Knudson’s retirement is at a time of the year when CADA staff are kept busy providing services, the post-holiday season.
“I think people want to keep the peace during the holidays, for the children,” she said, adding that people planning on ending a relationship consider a good time to leave would be after the holidays.
“Sometimes, people are afraid to go. It’s scary. CADA is a wonderful place to go if you are having problems.”
Noelia Figueroa Bjerken, of Mountain Lake, the new outreach advocate for Watonwan County, learned her new duties by shadowing Knudson on the job.
The two women have known each other for about 10 years. Their first connection was made when Bjerken, who is bilingual, discovered that one of the clients she was interpreting for included a victim of domestic violence. “Shirley helped her.”
Bjerken said watching Knudson in action is inspiring.
“I want to be like Shirley. I’ve seen what she’s done...the relationships she’s worked so hard to build.”
(The phone number for CADA’s 24-hour hotline is 1-800-477-0466. The number for the outreach office in Watonwan County is 375-3040).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.