An elementary student needs more than an hour to calm down after telling staff he was hearing a "mean voice in his head" telling him evil people would come to harm everyone in his school.
Another time an ambulance was called to help a student threatening to kill herself. Nearby, another student has taken their shirt off while trying to fight two staff members.
That student didn't need an ambulance. It was normal behavior; the student would calm down after a while, staff said.
That's the working environment for Braden Schmitt, a school psychologist at Independent School District 287 in the Twin Cities, covering multiple communities such as Richfield, Brooklyn Center, Eden Prairie and Edina.
Schmitt and her colleagues aren't alone, as child psychologists, school counselors and mental health advocates are seeing and experiencing an increase in mental health issues with children over the past two years. They're calling on lawmakers to provide more funding and workforce policies to address an ongoing crisis in children's mental health.
"What we have is a full-blown crisis," Sue Abderholden, executive director of the Minnesota branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, told lawmakers at a House Education Finance Committee hearing Thursday.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has arguably hit children's mental health services hardest as schools switched to remote learning during the last school year. Experts say that disconnect led to less exercise, less social interaction and more screen time, which creates more risk for mental health issues.
Yet children's mental health issues were growing even before the pandemic.
The 2019 Minnesota Student Survey showed more students were concerned for their mental health across all grades and genders than the previous survey in 2016. More ninth-grade and 11th-grade students reported feeling down, depressed or hopeless in the two weeks prior to the survey, while eighth-graders dropped from 22.1% in 2016 to 22% in 2019.
"I'm saddened to say that children's mental health is much, much worse (now)," Abderholden said. "And our ability to meet their needs is also worse."
Ongoing studies show more children are suffering from depression and anxiety since the start of the pandemic, with children of color and children with previous mental health issues suffering at greater rates.
At the same time, access to care has worsened during the pandemic. The state has dealt with a workforce shortage of mental health professionals for several years.
COVID-19 concerns have limited in-person contact for therapy sessions while more children and families are seeking services. And it can take weeks to find psychiatric bed access for children who need serious care.
Mental health professionals have relied on telehealth services, or remote appointments via video or phone, to serve clients during the pandemic. While telehealth services work for adults, children have a tougher time using remote services either because of family concerns, internet issues or they can't concentrate as well during a video appointment.
The pandemic affects school staff and children's mental health professionals just as much, however. Schmitt said she's been routinely pulled out of her primary work to address ongoing student and staff concerns, and she's one of the few mental health professionals at ISD 287 not on work restrictions due to injuries from students in crisis attacking staff.
"We know that schools are often one of the only consistent things in our students' lives, and that is why we show up," Schmitt said. "And yet I am increasingly concerned that we will lose some of our incredible mental health staff because we have been stretched too thin for too long, and our own mental health is now suffering."
Advocates say more mental health professionals are needed to address the widening gap in service access. That could mean changes to how professionals are licensed, or potential scholarships or grants for mental health degrees. In addition, more mental health-related classroom resources and lessons could help students and families in crisis.
Gov. Tim Walz has proposed $77 million over the next three years to hire more mental health staff at schools, along with expanding the state's School Linked Behavioral Health grant program that connects mental health providers to school districts to $6 million annually. The governor also seeks funding for more school mental health screening, early childhood mental health programs and inpatient mental health care for children.
Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato, said mental health support is generally favored by both Democrats and Republicans, but it remains to be seen which proposals are included in budget negotiations this spring.
"What's going to be potentially up for discussion is going to be whatever is in the details," he said.
Frederick, the vice chair of the House behavioral health subcommittee, said he's already signed on to a bill that would shorten the time between when a mental health professional has completed their licensing requirements to treat substance-use disorders and when they can start working. Lawmakers also expect more emphasis on attracting mental health professionals of color this session.
