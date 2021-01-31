Jenelle Zarn was desperate two weeks ago when her 15-year-old daughter had a mental health crisis.
First Zarn called a regional crisis home, but found out those homes don’t serve children or youth. Multiple calls to the police yielded little help until Zarn’s husband discovered evidence their daughter was harming herself.
The Zarns were able to get an ambulance to take their daughter to an emergency room, but it took more than 24 hours before a psychiatric bed opened up — about 70 miles away.
“I can’t tell you how heartbreaking it was to watch our daughter languish in an ER bed, waiting for the help she so desperately needed,” Zarn said.
Still, she considers her family lucky. There are other families Zarn knows who have needed to travel to Fargo, North Dakota, for a psychiatric bed to treat their loved ones.
“I’m sure that you hear these stories all the time from parents in very rural areas,” Zarn said. “But the thing is, we don’t live in a rural area or a frontier area. We live 10 miles north of Mankato.”
That was she told lawmakers last week in a House subcommittee on behavioral health policy as parents, advocates and experts alike decried a lack of available psychiatric beds throughout the state.
Psychiatric beds for patients in extreme mental health crisis have been regulated since 1984, when the state imposed a moratorium on new hospital beds. State Health Economist Stefan Gildemeister said lawmakers approved the moratorium after concerns over hospital bed overcapacity and increasing costs to treat long-term patients.
Hospitals can seek exemptions to increase bed counts, but that process wasn’t regulated until 2004.
Experts say the need for more psychiatric beds could be cut down with more access to mental health resources, but doing so would be difficult with an ongoing mental health professional shortage throughout Minnesota and funding woes.
The state needs to look at comprehensive mental health aid if it wants to address the issue, said Dr. Michael Trangle of the Minnesota Psychiatric Society.
“Please don’t think of it as, do we need more inpatient psych beds or intermediate resources?” Trangle said. “The reality is we need both.”
Trangle urged the state to consider evaluating just how many psychiatric beds it needs by following a study the Minnesota Psychiatric Society did on potentially avoidable days patients spent in a psychiatric bed at 20 hospitals around the state.
Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato, said he was surprised to learn there were 11,587 available hospital beds for mental health and substance use disorders out of 16,382 licensed beds statewide in 2019.
Mental health advocates say hospitals are incentivized to not use some of those beds, while hospital representatives say state and federal reimbursements don’t cover enough costs for high numbers of mental health beds.
Frederick, the vice chair of the House Behavioral Health Policy committee, said he’s interested in examining what the state can do to allow more of those beds to be used.
“The message from almost every speaker there ... was ‘We need more beds, we need more beds, we need more beds, we need more beds,’” Frederick said.
Zarn told lawmakers she hopes they’ll address the need for emergency mental health care soon.
“Please do something, because our children deserve better than to languish,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.