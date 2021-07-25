It was 2014 when youth sports organizations packed the Mankato City Council chambers demanding action on outdated and crowded venues.
They persuaded business leaders that high-quality recreational facilities were key to employee recruitment and retention, and Greater Mankato Growth was heavily involved in lobbying the Minnesota Legislature for permission to extend the city’s half-percent sales tax rather than letting it expire in 2022.
With lawmakers making their approval contingent on a successful local referendum, GMG and the sports groups were key proponents of the “Vote Yes” campaign leading up to the November 2016 general election. So when voters overwhelmingly supported extending the tax to 2038 and state approval followed, expectations were high that new indoor ice sheets, swimming pool improvements, ballfields and more would soon be set for construction.
Three years later, Mankato’s curling club and the baseball field at Franklin Rogers Park had seen upgrades funded in part with sales tax revenue, but none of the other projects had been scheduled. That appeared to be on the verge of changing after lengthy discussions between city staff and the council in January and February of 2020.
Hourslong meetings covered sales-tax revenue projections, anticipated funding needed for existing city facilities, alternatives for modernizing the Tourtellotte Park municipal swimming pool, concepts for adding another sheet of indoor ice, the needs of youth softball and baseball complexes, the desires of pickleball players for new courts and the possibility of partnering with the YMCA on a new eastside facility complete with a competition-level indoor swimming pool.
A massive Recreational Feasibility Study prepared by city staff and consultants was to be presented to the council in March of that year.
The item got bumped off the March agenda as municipal leaders focused on the increasingly worrisome spread of a novel conronavirus across the U.S. and the world. COVID-19 emergency measures were passed, meetings held on the deteriorating city budget, staff cuts and furloughs approved, council meetings switched to Zoom ... .
By July, then-City Manager Pat Hentges was doubtful major sports and recreation spending would be contemplated in the foreseeable future.
“It pushes it back a few years,” Hentges said of any multi-million-dollar facilities, predicting at least a year “if not two or three” of economic recovery would be required before spending commitments could be made with confidence.
At the time, there was no vaccine for COVID-19 and no guarantee that there would be one. Sales tax revenue from restaurants, bars and hotels had plunged. Kids had spent the spring not even allowed to attend school, let alone hockey, softball or Little League practices.
Hentges wondered if sports would be changed forever, if participation would plummet as families discovered new forms of leisure and recreation, if owners of devastated businesses would be able to purchase facility naming-rights or make other traditional contributions to fundraising campaigns, if jobless parents would be unable to pay the sports participation fees for their kids ... .
“It could be significantly impacted by 22% unemployment,” he said.
That’s how dire the situation looked then.
A year later, effective vaccines have been developed and distributed, the majority of Minnesotans have gotten their shots, the economy has largely recovered, jobs are plentiful, the City Council is back to meeting in person, and the agenda of Monday night’s work session includes a return to the discussion of repairing, upgrading and expanding sports and recreation facilities in Mankato.
That’s encouraging news for Eric Boelter, a board member of the Mankato Area Hockey Association, who had seen the years of effort by the organization reach a point in late winter of 2020 where a viable plan was in place for the long-awaited new sheet of indoor ice.
“We’re hoping we can start again where we left off and move that plan forward,” Boelter said.
City Manager Susan Arntz, who replaced the retiring Hentges in December, might not have recommendations that precisely match her predecessor. But the projects placed on the agenda are the ones that were the city’s focus for the initial rounds of construction 16 months ago.
“We feel comfortable that it’s time to start picking up some of these projects again,” she said.
Arntz believes the council wants to develop a schedule for the initial projects by the end of the year.
“My impression is that between now and the fall we try to identify some of the priorities,” Arntz said.
The recommendation Hentges intended to make in March 2020 included tentative plans to spend $10.5 million or more for a new rink for hockey players, figure skaters and other recreational skaters. A number of locations were under consideration for the third sheet of ice, joining the two existing sheets at All Seasons Arena.
It also included $3.5 million to transform Thomas Park, just east of East High School, into a modern softball complex for girls — including a new pinwheel layout of four fields and possibly a championship field with artificial turf. The facility was to have renovated restrooms, a pavilion, landscaping and trails.
Another $1.6 million was slated for the youngest baseball players — highlighted by two or three miniature diamonds at Community Athletic Fields, which already has six fields for youth baseball.
Tourtellotte Pool would have received at least $3.3 for modernized mechanical systems, new family restrooms/changing rooms, a new pool deck and possibly — if the council was willing to spend $1.3 million more — a 5,000-square-foot splash pad for tykes and a 4,000-square-foot zero-depth entry pool for families and swimmers with mobility challenges.
Whether the recommendations change and whether the council concurs remains to be seen. And prices have risen in the past 16 months to an extent that’s well beyond typical inflation.
“We have done some updates on the anticipated construction costs, and we know the costs have increased pretty dramatically,” Arntz said.
But the sales tax revenue has rebounded much faster than city officials expected in the early stages of the pandemic.
“Things generally seem to be coming back relatively well,” she said. “I think the lodging tax is the one that’s kind of lagging.”
As was the case before the pandemic, there are more requests than available dollars. That’s largely because the sales tax extension wasn’t just for sports facilities. Eligible uses consist of a wide variety of municipal facilities including the civic center, the flood-control system and anti-erosion projects, along with homeless shelters, museums and more.
Monday’s agenda specifically lists the youth softball and baseball projects, hockey and the municipal pool, but it also includes the civic center arena.
“This winter, we had some issues with the ice plant,” Arntz said, adding that roof repairs and a replacement of the building’s boiler are also anticipated needs.
Maintaining existing city assets, along with targeted improvements of some, will be an important part of the discussion. Revised revenue projections were also being finalized late last week.
If council members are looking for updated numbers on participation rates for youth sports, the ice-associated organizations will be sending the same message as in pre-pandemic times: The Mankato area has more people looking for ice time than available hours.
Nearly 450 kids were involved in MAHA activities last year, close to the level in the 2018-19 season, said Boelter, adding that the organization is expecting to hit all-time highs in participation this winter.
“We felt the ice crunch last year even though we were in a pandemic,” he said. “It’s going to be worse than ever this year. So I think we need to get moving on this as soon as possible.”
The number of figure skaters is dwarfed by the youth hockey players, but the Mankato Figure Skating Club will be sending the same message.
“That’s a battle for ice time,” said Shannon Sinning, a member of the club’s board of directors. “We need three sheets. Two’s just not enough.”
Sinning, a commercial insurance agent, can quickly and personally make the economic development argument for improved sports and recreational facilities in Mankato. A Mapleton-area native, Sinning and his wife lived in Los Angeles for a time before returning to Mankato in 2000. Initially, they were thinking about moving back to an urban area, but their attitude has changed with the changing community.
“In 2000, Mankato was a lot different place. There wasn’t all these cool things,” he said, listing the addition of the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, the downtown sculpture walk, the Kiwanis Holiday Lights and others.
“Now there’s so many cool things, and this would just enhance that,” he said of modern recreational facilities.
Just eight months into her new job, most of them under pandemic restrictions, Arntz has still heard those messages from many user groups.
“I’m not sure I’ve met all of them, but I’ve met many of them in the last few months and I’ve heard from them,” she said. “... I think there’s still a lot of passion for seeing some of these projects come to fruition.”
