HANSKA — The Minnesota Department of Transportation will conduct aerial mapping of several south-central Minnesota areas.
Work is to begin in mid-April along a section of Highway 257 between Hanska and Highway 15, and along Highway 60 from St. James to Butterfield.
Crews will be painting temporary white “X” targets on paved roads and placing fabric “X” targets on unpaved roads and outside of public right of way. A survey crew will then record coordinate positions and their elevation. The information will be provided to the aerial photography company.
MnDOT requests landowners not remove or disturb the targets until after the project is completed.
Mapping creates a record of existing infrastructure and landscape adjacent to state right of way.
Landowners in affected areas were to receive letters from MnDOT with detailed information about the targets. If a target must be moved, landowners should contact MnDOT District 7 staff at 514-1932 or email: justin.kraus@state.mn.us.
