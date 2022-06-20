MANKATO — Developers would need to contribute to the supply of affordable housing in Mankato when seeking city tax subsidies for any type of project under a new policy being considered by the City Council.
The affordability requirements, which are included in a draft update of subsidy guidelines for Mankato’s Economic Development Authority, could be put in place by the start of 2023. First, city staff will be seeking input from local real estate developers and bringing back a final proposal to the council later this year.
“We’ll do some engagement with ... people likely to use these types of incentives,” said City Manager Susan Arntz.
The revised policy will cover the spectrum of local subsidies, but the affordability requirement might be the biggest change and would apply only when developers are seeking one type of assistance — tax-increment financing.
Tax-increment financing involves calculating the additional property taxes generated by a development project and giving some or all of those additional taxes back to the developer — rather than to the city, county and school district — for a period of years to cover some of the costs of the project.
Under the initial draft, put together by the Mankato Community Development Department after looking at similar requirements in other cities, developers would have to contribute a percentage of the TIF subsidy to an affordable housing fund unless the project itself created new affordable living units.
For projects that have a housing component such as apartment buildings or mixed-use developments — which include a combination of commercial/office space and apartments — a share of the living units would need to be dedicated to income-eligible tenants at rents they can afford.
Developers could dedicate one of every 10 apartments to people who earn 50% or less of the area median income, two of 10 apartments to people at 60% of the area median income or three in 10 for people at 80% or less.
For a two-person household, those incomes would equate to no more than $32,200 (50% of the area median), $40,680 (60%) and $51,550 (80%). To meet the official definition of affordable, the rents for those apartments could be no more than 30% of the tenants’ income.
If the proposed development doesn’t meet those standards or doesn’t include housing — a retail, office or manufacturing project, for instance — the draft policy calls for 5% of any TIF assistance to be retained by the city and placed in a fund dedicated toward increasing the amount of affordable housing in the community.
The payments could be used to support another initiative being considered by the council — a community land trust, which would make it easier for lower-income residents to purchase a home, Community Development Director Paul Vogel said when outlining the policy for the council.
“That could be a source of funds,” Vogel said, cautioning that there wouldn’t be an immediate windfall of funding from a typical subsidized development. “You may get $2,000 or $3,000 a year going into these funds. So it does take a while to build up cash balances in the funds.”
Arntz emphasized that the proposed policy has precedence. Developers are already required to contribute toward new parkland because projects that bring new homes or new employees to the city increase the demand for more parks.
“Most commercial projects don’t use the playground (constructed with the fees) but their employees maybe do,” she said.
Arntz added that any policy would apply only to future TIF-supported projects that come forward after the policy is formally adopted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.