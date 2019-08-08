Deborah Monacelli

MANKATO — Partners for Affordable Housing has announced its new communications manager.

Deborah Monacelli will handle day-to-day marketing efforts for the housing nonprofit after 20 years of marketing experience at organizations including Head of the Lakes United Way and the Minnesota Discovery Center.

“It is a privilege to join an organization that is driven by such a clear purpose and that has such a meaningful positive impact by providing stable housing and so much more,” she said in a release.

