MANKATO — Outdoor and nature enthusiasts found plenty of room to spread out as county and state park campgrounds reopened Monday in the Mankato area and throughout Minnesota.
For Ed and Katy Benck, June 1 was their third attempt at reserving the camper cabin at Minneopa State Park this spring. In a typical year, they would have camped a few times already by the end of May.
“We’re the first ones in this cabin since Feb. 8, according to the log,” Katy Benck said. “We had a reservation May 4 that we had to bump to May 18 when it was supposed to reopen, and then we bumped it to June 1. We’re lucky to be here.”
The Minnetonka couple, who have camped at Minneopa before, decided to make up for lost time by spending four nights at the state park this week.
“It’s just a hidden gem,” Ed Benck said. “You’ve got the waterfall. It’s a beautiful campground and it’s a pretty good place to birdwatch. We’re going to make a fire, cook burgers on the grill and just have a great time.”
Campgrounds had been closed by Gov. Walz since the stay-at-home order went into effect in March to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Those restrictions were lifted Monday, although more than half of state park campgrounds remain temporarily closed as part of a phased reopening.
While Minneopa’s campsites were partially open, the campground at Flandrau State Park in New Ulm remain closed. DNR officials expect the remaining state park campgrounds to be fully open to the public by June 15.
“We’ve been watching and waiting,” said Linda Othoudt, of Lake Crystal.
She and her husband, John, said Minneopa is one of their favorite places to camp, partially because it’s just six miles down the road from their home. They prefer to camp in the spring and fall, when the weather is cooler and there are fewer mosquitoes. In a typical year, they also say they would have already camped a couple of times in May.
They stopped at the state park Monday following a morning drive to make sure the campground was actually open. While the park office remained closed, the barricades to the campground were down.
“I checked the website and saw you could make reservations,” John Othoudt said. “So, I reserved a site and here we are.”
Stephanie Braund, of Braham, a town about 50 miles north of the Twin Cities, had been to the Minneopa Creek waterfall during a past trip with local friends but had yet to see the bison. It just so happened that the first night of camping in the state coincided with a couple of days off from work, so she and her mother decided to try a change in scenery.
“I’ve been hiking here before and she had never been,” Stephanie Braund said. “We’ve been everywhere up north, and I have friends down here who said it was reopening for sure. Being at college in the Twin Cities, it gets a little cooped up. The waterfall is fantastic, the fresh air is relaxing, and I like hiking, too.”
Janelle Braund said she’s been camping with her four children since they were babies. She and her daughter had been eagerly anticipating the day they could finally pitch a tent and relax by a fire in the woods this season.
“This is the most social distancing that you can do,” Janelle Braund said. “We really like the state parks — anything we can do to promote them.”
About 20 miles away, Brooklyn Haley, of Mankato, and her two friends had the entire campground to themselves at Blue Earth County's Bray Park. A friend’s birthday just happened to coincide with the June 1 reopening. She said they’ve also been keeping a close eye on the reopening of campgrounds.
“We’ve been waiting,” Haley said. “This is where we usually go because of the lake.”
For Ed Benck, the warm weather, clear skies and light wind Monday made for a perfect first day camping for the season.
“I’ve been here when it snowed, I’ve been here when it rained, so this is beautiful,” he said.
