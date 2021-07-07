NORTH MANKATO — Let the fun begin.
After a hiatus last year and an expected cancellation again this year because of the pandemic, North Mankato's Fun Days is underway in Wheeler Park.
In early April, organizers announced Fun Days would again have to be canceled because COVID case numbers were spiking and they expected restrictions would still be in place in early July, making the big event unworkable. But when case numbers turned around and the governor in mid-May announced most restrictions would soon be lifted, organizers scrambled to make the show go on.
"My board was adamant that we needed to do it, and if we're going to do it, we're going to make it look as much like a normal Fun Days as possible and we've succeeded," said organizer Denny Kemp.
"We had to drop a few things and scramble to fill all the parade spots, but we have a long history so people were willing to juggle their schedules."
Kemp, who has long organized the event that runs Wednesday through Sunday this year, said Fun Days represents the best of small-town life.
"I really like the feeling it creates because it represents what North Mankato, what small towns, can offer — the family, the community feel. I'm proud of that and that I'm able to contribute what I can to that. And I have a great committee and wonderful people that help in it."
One thing that won't happen this year is the fireworks display that has traditionally marked the last night of Fun Days — usually every other year. Kemp said it's likely the fireworks won't come back in the future.
He said fireworks displays have become increasingly more costly and have traditionally been funded by the city, the Civic and Commerce group and through private fundraising. Kemp said it's become more difficult to hit up the same donors as the cost of fireworks and insurance keep rising.
"It's very expensive and it takes two days to set up a 15-minute shoot. It's not that we're unwilling to try it again, but we'd have to adopt a different funding structure."
The Pile It On drive for the ECHO Food Shelf will again be part of the Fun Days parade, which begins at 11 a.m. Saturday.
People are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations, which will be collected by volunteers on the parade route.
The Fun Days parade has long been one of the signature local events for the 77 Mankato Lancers Marching Band and the band was disappointed when this spring it was announced Fun Days would be canceled for the second year in a row.
"It was really exciting they were able to bring Fun Days back," said Lancers co-director Justin Tollefson. "We're definitely excited."
The other local tradition for the Lancers was to take part in the all-band parade competition in Lake Crystal each year. "That was always a nice event for locals to attend, but Lake Crystal wasn't able to bring that back this year," Tollefson said.
While their year started with uncertainty, the Lancers have been very busy this spring and summer.
"We put in applications for just about everything and most everything came back so we've been in quite a few parades already — nine or so."
They also added the St. Peter Fourth of July parade this year, something they usually haven't been able to schedule because of out-of-state commitments. Beyond parades they usually do four other community concerts.
Their final concert of the season is July 16 at 6 p.m. at East High School.
