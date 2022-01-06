Al DeKruif remembers friends in Washington, D.C., texting him one year ago today, telling him members of antifa were riling up the crowd outside of the U.S. Capitol.
“My friends told me they were pretty easy to pick out because they talked different than Republicans like us,” said DeKruif, a former state senator in Le Sueur County.
From there, DeKruif and the rest of the world watched as supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election and Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
In the days after, conspiracy theories abounded.
The FBI allegedly got involved in the riots to smear Trump, or antifa — anti-fascist, liberal advocates — were the actual people behind the Capitol riots.
None of those claims hold up, however.
“It’s just not true,” Minnesota State University political science professor Kevin Parsneau said.
There’s no evidence antifa, which is not an organized group but more of an ideal shared among some liberals, was involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. There’s no evidence the FBI actively tried to oppose Trump.
There’s no evidence anyone other than thousands of Trump supporters broke into the Capitol, causing an hours-long riot that resulted in five deaths and more than 140 law enforcement officers injured.
And there’s no evidence of widespread fraud committed during the 2020 election, the false, thoroughly debunked claim made by Trump that prompted protests on Jan. 6 and which has since been dubbed “the big lie.”
Despite this, dueling narratives have emerged about the Capitol riot. On the one-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, area people say they fear the repercussions that day may have for our country moving forward, regardless of political ideology.
Local effect
At the same time the Capitol riot took place, Trump supporters across the country held their own protests, including at the state Capitol building in St. Paul.
Seven Republican state lawmakers, including Reps. Susan Akland, of St. Peter, and Jeremy Munson, of Lake Crystal, spoke at the Storm the Capitol rally that day.
That protest didn’t turn violent, though several speakers appeared to call for violence against what they saw as a stolen election.
At the St. Paul rally, one speaker said the U.S. was on the threshold of a civil war and couldn’t progress as a nation without violence. Another speaker, Republican organizer Alley Waterbury, of Woodbury, told the crowd: “We are going to fight, we are going to go down. There’s going to be casualties. I’ll be the first casualty, I do not care!”
According to The Associated Press, Waterbury later publicly asked Walz to “please take time to meet with us one-on-one, because if you don’t, you’re going to make us do things we don’t want to do. We’re going to come for you, but we want to talk to you first.”
Protesters later gathered in front of the governor’s mansion, which prompted State Patrol officers to evacuate Gov. Tim Walz’s son, Gus, from the area.
Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman called for an investigation into lawmakers who spoke at the rally. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigated the protests and found no cause for criminal charges against any speaker.
Akland and Munson decried the violence at the U.S. Capitol at the time and later condemned Hortman and the House DFL majority over the St. Paul rally investigation.
U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, the Republican who represents southern Minnesota, also condemned the actions of the Jan. 6 rioters at the time, writing on Twitter that, “storming the U.S. Capitol is not acceptable, and I condemn in the strongest possible terms those who have breached the area and disrupted House and Senate deliberations.“
Yet Hagedorn was among 147 Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 election later that night. Hagedorn defended his vote afterward as a protest against states that changed their election processes without guidance from state legislatures.
He argued those changes, which some states made in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, weren’t constitutional because they were done without legislative consent.
He reportedly told a crowd during a town hall in La Crescent last July that he and other Republicans knew Biden was going to win but wanted to register his protest against the election changes.
Hagedorn did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this story during the past week.
What happens now
Though Republicans decried the riot in its aftermath, few have continued to speak out since.
The Democratic-led U.S. House Jan. 6 panel was commissioned despite negotiations and later opposition by Republican lawmakers, including Hagedorn. While convicted rioters say they felt led by Trump to take over the Capitol, few in the GOP have called for Trump and other organizers to face consequences.
And many Republicans have tried to downplay the riot since it took place, while Democrats have called for more investigation and condemnation.
“There’s a large incentive behind keeping it sort of out there that politicians can use,” Parsneau said. “You can raise a lot more money on something that is extremely emotional like that than you can on, ‘We would like to pass something that allows larger shipping containers in ports.’”
Parsneau was on sabbatical at MSU this past spring, but his fall classes included discussions on the 2020 elections and the Jan. 6 insurrection. He said his main goal behind those discussions was to dispel many of the conspiracy theories that sprung up over the past year.
While a few students remained quiet during those lectures — either because they didn’t want to identify themselves as Trump supporters or they simply waited for class to be done — most students appeared to condemn the Capitol riot as “inappropriate for a democracy,” Parsneau said.
Yet outside of MSU, those dueling narratives remain.
A recent Washington Post-University of Maryland poll shows 34% of Americans say violent action against the government is justified at times, while an Associated Press poll shows most Republicans believe the Jan. 6 riots weren’t all that violent.
DeKruif said he still believes antifa was involved in the Capitol attack, and he said Democrats in Congress have suppressed many details behind what happened that day.
“They’re covering up so much stuff from the 6th,” he said. “The Capitol police aren’t releasing records. I believe it to be nothing more than a witch hunt to try to continue what they’ve been doing for years, trying to get Trump.”
Clark Johnson, a former DFL state representative from North Mankato, said he was horrified by the attack on the Capitol at the time. Yet he’s far more upset with Minnesota Republicans who haven’t publicly condemned the riots.
“I have a lot of friends on the Republican side and I really respected those folks,” Johnson said. “My biggest disappointment with this is those that I’ve respected have not stood up and said anything. I remain deeply disappointed by that. That’s kind of something I carry with me.”
Johnson, DeKruif and Parsneau all agree the Capitol insurrection may lead to more trouble in the future.
The conspiracy theories haven’t abated, and Jan. 6 hasn’t settled in the public’s collective consciousness the way the Watergate scandal did in the 1970s or the Teapot Dome scandal did in the 1920s. There’s still no shared understanding of the facts, which Parsneau said could prove disastrous later on if people continue trying to normalize or downplay what happened at the Capitol.
“To be able to have not just a republic, (but) the American democracy, hangs on being able to talk about these things across party lines,” Parsneau said. “When you start walking down a path where people are claiming elections were illegitimate because the candidate they liked didn’t get elected … you just kind of wonder, where are we going to be in 10 years if this doesn’t get settled?”
