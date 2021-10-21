Last year, the pandemic stole Christmas for Kiwanis Holiday Lights organizers and area residents. But designers are eager for visitors next month to see how the Grinch steals the show.
“All I’m telling people is: The Grinch is coming,” said Wendi Masters, who designs Santa’s house at the popular festival.
Expect characters to look like they’re from Whoville, founder Scott Wojcik said. He leaves Santa’s area to Masters and her husband, and this year “as you walk in you’re literally being transported back to Whoville.”
Setup for the annual month-long event in Sibley Park, which typically attracts 150,000 guests, officially begins on Saturday, Wojcik said. Five weeks remain until the display opens to the public on Nov. 26.
For the last month, Wojcik said organizers have been in “overdrive mode” so that the 1,000 volunteers helping with setup will have clear orders. Two dozen volunteers from local nonprofit MRCI were spooling new lights Wednesday morning, signaling plans have become action.
Since he got the idea in 2010 and turned it into an inaugural display in 2012, Wojcik, 46, hadn’t canceled the event until last year. It “sucked” for him, he said, and it sucked for others, as evidenced by critical emails and social media comments he received.
Masters said people told Wojcik he was spoiling the joy of Christmas and taking away their children’s chance to see Santa.
“And Scott — he to me is Mr. Christmas,” she said. “He is such a people person and he just likes making people happy. It hurt him so bad to say no.”
Because volunteers have had an additional year to prepare decorations, Wojcik expects viewers will notice new lights, crisper painting and repaired displays.
Masters, 68, completely repainted a Kiwanis Holiday Lights wooden train and other cutouts while she recovered from hip replacement.
“As I hobbled around my kitchen island, I still could paint some scenery and backdrop,” she said.
The organization also purchased 10 new displays, including elves washing reindeer and leaping dolphins.
Some of those structures may not arrive in time, however, as shipping delays plaguing the country hit holiday enthusiasts as well.
Lags have also kept the display from exceeding 2 million overall holiday lights.
“I still have five displays that I’m hoping will show up before Nov. 26 but they’re on a cargo ship somewhere,” he said. “I’m waiting for them to be delivered.”
Walking through the Kiwanis Holiday Lights nonprofit’s warehouse in the park, a layperson would be overwhelmed by the maze of holiday lights, candy canes and character cutouts.
Not Wojcik, who toured the warehouse minutes before heading to his full-time job as a business development manager at Northflow Solutions.
From a tangle of white-stringed lights he discerns the shapes of dolphins that will appear to jump between the park’s ponds. He knows the 150 plastic snowflakes piled into cardboard boxes will simulate snow falling from the trees. The “smoke” of a 16-foot tall, 36-foot long train built of lights catches his eye from above.
In five weeks the warehouse will be virtually empty.
The train and dolphins are two new displays, but they’re already built into his mental map of the park. It’s the same map he uses to direct people to power outlets when they call him with questions about the display.
“If somebody calls and they’re like, ‘Hey, in this section of the park the power’s off,’ in my head I’ve already got, ‘Hey, go over by this tree, there’s a power panel behind it, check this breaker,’” he said. “It’s all up in my head somewhere.”
Leading the 1,800 total volunteers needed to host the display is 24-year-old Rebeckah Maday, a recent graduate of Minnesota State University.
She has gone from volunteering as a Girl Scout in 2012, the event’s first year, to the role of volunteer coordinator, which she has held since 2019.
Despite her full-time job at a local financial firm, for 30-40 hours of each week over the next two months she will focus on interacting with nonprofits and corralling unpaid helpers. Her boss at the firm formerly held her Kiwanis position, so her hiring was partially conditioned on her assuming that role.
While looking over a room of more than 20 volunteers, many of them strangers, spooling lights, she was asked why she goes to the trouble.
“I grew up volunteering so, you know — I give back, meet new people.”
