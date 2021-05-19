Area lawmakers may not be thrilled with how a two-year $52 billion budget framework came together, but several are wading through financial details this week to make that framework a reality.
While lawmakers appear hopeful they can work out budget agreements, several major policy issues remain that could hinder negotiations before the Minnesota Legislature is set to meet in mid-June for a special session.
"Time will tell," said Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake.
Draheim is working on four conference committees, which deal with specific areas of the state's budget. Draheim chairs a conference committee on housing.
While he said he's hopeful he can work out financial details with his Democratic counterparts, the "political issues" concerning some of those details are the biggest obstacles in finalizing a deal.
In housing, Democrats and Republicans disagree over measures that would expunge tenants' eviction records, which Draheim believes should be addressed in the judiciary committee rather than his group. Also at play is how Minnesota should end its eviction moratorium, an issue so thorny it has its own working group.
Members of the housing conference committee met Tuesday to discuss some of those details.
Other committees are also working toward deals. Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, is part of the energy and commerce conference committee, which he said was on its way to meeting a May 28 deadline to work out fiscal targets and a June 4 deadline to work out policy and financial language.
Democrats on the energy and commerce committee made a budget proposal Wednesday afternoon. While Frentz said he couldn't discuss the details of the DFL offer, he said Democrats and Republicans are finding common ground on issues such as a program to fund more solar panels for school buildings, a proposal funding more measures to trap carbon from natural gas production or a bill tweaking state rules mandating utility companies to conserve more energy, which lawmakers approved Monday.
Yet questions remain over an energy and commerce proposal to offer rebates and incentives for car dealerships and buyers looking to purchase electric vehicles. Democrats support the idea as part of an overall "clean cars" emissions standards proposal in the environment conference committee, but Republicans have opposed both measures.
Frentz acknowledged policy measures that don't have majority support are more likely to be dropped at this stage, but he said the vehicle emissions standards in the environment conference committee and the ongoing public safety discussions over policy accountability appear to be the biggest obstacles in budget discussions thus far.
Frentz, Draheim and other lawmakers say there are frustrations among lawmakers who have to work within the budget framework announced Monday. Draheim said he has concerns the framework's $100 million in housing infrastructure bonds will cost the state far more in interest payments over the next 20 years, while House Republicans such as Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, take issue with the uncertainty surrounding the future of Gov. Tim Walz's peacetime emergency powers.
"I think many of us find that disappointing," Torkelson said Monday. "This can't go on forever. By all indications we must be nearing the end of this crisis. There should be an appropriate timeline."
Torkelson and others have since criticized how House and Senate leaders struck a deal with Walz without input from other legislators. Frentz said that was more a symptom of how the legislative process tends to "work in a funnel," with lawmakers turning policy and budget disagreements over to state leaders to work out.
"Once you get to the conference committee process, it's simply not possible to go back to every member in the chamber," Frentz said.
Locals at work
About half of the local lawmakers in south-central Minnesota were named to conference committees earlier this year to work on areas of the state budget ranging from transportation to energy. Some lawmakers such as Draheim were named to multiple committees. Republican Rep. John Petersburg, of Waseca, and Democrats Rep. Luke Frederick, of Mankato, and Frentz were only named to one.
Senate Finance Committee Chair Julie Rosen, R-Fairmont, is part of the Senate GOP leadership team and wasn't named to a conference committee, nor was Torkelson. He is instead the Republican lead for the House redistricting committee.
First-term Rep. Susan Akland, R-St. Peter, and Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, weren't named to committees.
