It's not just gardeners and yard enthusiasts who are enjoying getting out and digging in the dirt in recent days. After a miserable April, farmers have been rapidly making up for lost time getting their corn and soybean seeds in the ground.
"We're about 60% done. We're planting beans today," said Garden City area farmer Bob Roelofs on Monday.
"It was a late spring and we're still having some trouble finding dry ground, so you bounce around to different fields. We still have some corn to plant."
Farmers traditionally put in corn first because it takes longer for it to mature than soybeans, but many farmers are jumping into soybeans as they wait for fields targeted for corn to dry out a little more.
Tom Hoverstad, a scientist with the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca, said things turned around quickly.
"They've been back in the fields for three or four days. There's very good progress."
He said many farmers are jumping around to different fields that are dry.
"Some of the (recent) rains were quite heavy but pretty spotty. I know one operator who got 3 inches of rain on his home place but 7 miles away he could plant corn."
Roelofs said most of the farmers in his area are about half done with planting. "It's a little bit wet, but it's dry enough to go. By mid week next week most things should be wrapped up."
There are chances for rain on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning, but amounts should be relatively small.
While the planting season started a bit late, Roelofs said 2018 and 2019 were far worse.
"We planted corn in June, one of those years. That's the first time I ever did that and I hope I never have to again."
Hoverstad said that if corn is planted by the end of this week, farmers can expect 92-95% of a full yield. "That's based on long-term research. By the end of May it goes down to 90%.”
He said that with many of the larger farm operations having mega-sized equipment, they can get all their corn planted in about 10 days and many can get corn and soybeans planted in that time.
Hoverstad said recent hot weather quickly warmed soil as well as dried out fields.
"Soil temperatures were below normal until May 10 and are now running 6-8 degrees warmer than normal. That's a good sign. We're at the point where soil temperatures don't matter any more, for farmers or gardeners."
On May 13 Waseca had a high temperature of 93, with the old record for that day being 89 degrees.
"So the last week really boosted things."
The number of growing units also jumped with the heat. At this point the area usually averages 140 growing degree units, but they are at 170 now.
Growing units are calculated by adding together the high and low temperature for each day, then subtracting 100 and dividing it by two. (If the high temperature is above 86 degrees, the top value is set at 86 and if the minimum temperature is below 50 degrees that value is set at 50.)
