Tom Frederick Jr. grew up in and carried the banner for one of the most storied restaurateur families in Mankato, having a hand in the Happy Chef chain, then branching out to develop Ruttles Grill & Bar, Stoney’s, and for the past 20 years, operating Pub 500.
After a life of long hours in a business that demands attention to details and customers, Frederick is in a slowed-down Zen mode.
“I’m just learning Tai Chi. I wanted to get back into martial arts. I discovered Tai Chi on Madeline Island and the benefits of it for guys my age is remarkable.”
Frederick and his wife, Julie, are living part of their retired life in Wisconsin’s Apostle Islands after Frederick recently sold Pub 500 to longtime employee and manager Peter Whiteman.
He also has other things on his to-do list. “I want to lower my golf score and spend more time on Madeline Island and learning to fish Lake Superior.”
He and Julie have long had a cabin on the island and recently upsized the cabin and downsized their Mankato home.
At 62, Frederick wasn’t necessarily looking to soon leave the life of seven-days-a week work he knew.
“My age was part of deciding to retire. There’s quite a bit of work to operating these properly.
“My wonderful wife Julie sat down and talked to me. My dad lost his eyesight in his late 70s and had dementia in his 80s. She said, ‘If you want to run the Pub, I’ll back you.’ But I figured, in the maybe 20 years I have left, I’d rather spend more time with family and doing other things,” said Frederick, who has two daughters and two grandsons.
The transition
Whiteman landed at Pub 500 17 years ago while he was attending Minnesota State University.
“They had some employees not show and they asked me to fill in temporarily and I did. Then they asked if I could do it some more, and I kept coming back.”
Whiteman tended bar for much of his career at the Pub but became assistant general manager and then general manager in recent years.
When Frederick decided on retiring, he turned to Whiteman as a successor.
Frederick said he was the obvious choice, one his staff wanted.
“The crew nominated Peter as being the one who should take over, so for a year-and-a-half we transitioned to that. He’s got a good heart, he’s funny, he’s smart,” Frederick said. “But it’s his good heart that will be ingrained in the community.”
Whiteman was well familiar with the Frederick name growing up in Mankato. “My mom worked for Happy Chef in high school.”
Still, being offered to take over Pub 500 came at a time when he and his girlfriend, Bailee, who also works at Pub 500, had different plans.
“We were actually planning to move to the Cities. Tom knew his retirement was coming and he kind of approached me out of the blue. But he had to convince my girlfriend,” Whiteman said.
Frederick did just that.
“They had a closed-door meeting and I never did find out what they talked about. But after they talked, she was all for it. Tom’s very good at what he does.”
Despite the added responsibilities and hours needed to run the Pub, Whiteman said he and his girlfriend probably see more of each other now than they ever did.
Whiteman, who took over on June 1, said he’s not looking at any big changes to the popular Pub 500.
“Any changes will be slow and steady. I don’t want to change the feel of the Pub or to make it something it isn’t. I just want to try to keep improving on things.”
Whiteman said customers still seek the favored foods on the menu.
“The fish and chips, Reuben, pulled pork — the things that have been our staple are still on top of the list.”
He said the Pub has always been a community, charity-oriented business and that will continue.
“Tom has always donated meals, worked with the Y and Vine, Habitat for Humanity, anyone who reaches out. We try to help, whether it’s giving meals or gift certificates or baskets for a charity auction.”
Frederick said giving back has always been important to him.
“The National Restaurant Association chose Pub 500 as a Good Neighbor of Minnesota twice in the 20 years we’ve been there. We’ve worked on being a community-oriented organization,” Frederick said.
Family history
The Happy Chef chain, which once had multiple sites in several states, was built by brothers Tom Sr., Bob and Sal Frederick.
Frederick Jr. said that when he was involved in the business, they had two Happy Chefs in Mankato as well as Stoney’s and two Ruttles restaurants — one in River Hills Mall and the other on Madison Avenue where Walgreens now stands.
“Walgreens wanted to buy the Ruttles location and they paid well for it. The mall wanted more rent than we could handle so we moved on from there.”
He said they were actually looking for a new location to open a Ruttles when the idea to open Pub 500 downtown came about. The site of the Pub is where Happy Chef corporate headquarters stood.
“We were at the headquarters and watched the traffic go by and said maybe we should look closer at opening something here.”
He said that as the Happy Chef chain dwindled (there is one left on Highway 169 on the north edge of Mankato), they realized the demographics had changed and opening a bar-themed restaurant was the way to go.
“We were going to build a smaller place, but we tore down one building and revamped our concept to have the larger space you see today,” Frederick said.
At the time, the downtown was a bar-heavy district known as the “Barmuda Triangle.”
He said they intentionally built a restaurant that featured a large bar in the center. “It was a way to make Mankato realize we were a serious bar-restaurant, not just a restaurant that had a bar. There’s a difference.”
