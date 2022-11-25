COURTLAND — After six months of significant progress, crews working on the final segment of the Highway 14 four-lane expansion don’t seem to want to let go of the momentum.
Even snow and a 10-day stretch of mostly below-freezing weather didn’t bring an end to work for the season on the $83.5 million two-year project.
“They’ll try to do as much as they can until the weather becomes too unreasonable,” said Todd Kjolstad, construction supervisor on the project for the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Hoffman Construction and its subcontractors had well over 100 workers on the 12.5-mile segment at the busiest times earlier this summer.
“Right now, they probably have 25 to 30 folks,” Kjolstad said.
The sub-freezing temperatures brought an end to paving, but earth was being moved this week to prepare embankments on the new Nicollet County Road 37 interchange near New Ulm and crews were placing culverts and preparing bridge abutments for the pair of overpasses that will carry the four lanes of traffic over Nicollet County Road 24 just north of Courtland.
“Today will be the last placement of concrete,” he said Tuesday afternoon.
With that concrete completing the bridge abutments, the hope is to set bridge beams for the overpasses early next month.
And at the New Ulm interchange, the heavy loads of clay being temporarily placed on the embankments will compact the soil over the four months of winter to ready it for paving next spring.
Before the paving ended this fall, five miles of double lanes were laid on top of a roadbed created since the long-awaited project kicked off in March. In the beginning weeks, work was restricted to removal of vegetation while traffic continued to flow on the two-lane segment — the last remaining piece of two-lane Highway 14 between Rochester and New Ulm.
After the cold, wet conditions of April and early May were replaced with five months of exceptional construction weather, millions of cubic yards of earth were moved to create roadbeds, ramps and bridge approaches by crews working 10- or 11-hour days Monday through Friday and another eight hours on Saturdays.
“And that has been the case essentially up to the third week of October and even into November,” Kjolstad said.
Now, after 60 years of planning and lobbying and searching for more than $600 million in funds, an unbroken stretch of four-lane expressway stretching more than 100 miles is less than 11 months from completion. Weather permitting.
The plan is to have the road entirely open to traffic by Oct. 15. The successful first year of construction appears to have put the project very much on schedule, but Kjolstad was choosing his words carefully.
“So we’ve had good weather. We’re not going to complain,” he said. “We’re not going to talk about how we might be ahead a little bit.”
With so much accomplished in 2022, the next construction season will focus heavily on pouring concrete for the driving lanes and asphalt along the shoulders. Bridge decks will also need to be completed, along with establishing turf in ditches.
And the project includes the longest stretch of structural snow fence on any state highway in Minnesota — 21,000 feet — to help make the windswept eastern part of the segment less susceptible to drifting.
The plan is to open the western part of the new four-lane sometime in June — the roughly two-mile section from near Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School to the new County Road 37 interchange that serves as Highway 14’s first entrance to New Ulm.
Work on the remainder of the project will continue into the fall of 2023.
After about two more weeks of work, the construction crews will probably call it a season, returning as weather allows in mid-March to mid-April for the final push.
“I think everybody could probably use a couple of months to catch their breath a little bit,” Kjolstad said.
During that breather, MnDOT is hoping people in the Nicollet, Courtland and New Ulm areas won’t succumb to the temptation of visiting the construction zone with four-wheelers or snowmobiles. Especially after dark and after snowfalls, it’s very difficult to spot the hazards that are inherent when a road is being built — rocks, debris, equipment and drop-offs.
“We would just want people to resist the idea of going to check that out,” he said.
And Kjolstad asks people to continue to use the official detours rather than seeking shortcuts on roads not designed for large amounts of heavy traffic: “People have been really, really good about sticking to the detours and not using some of those township roads that really don’t have the capacity.”
