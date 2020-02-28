MAPLETON — The narrow margin was made even narrower, but a referendum to build a new Maple River school survived a recount.
A proposal to build a $63 million consolidated school in Mapleton was approved Feb. 11 with a vote tally of 1,036 in favor and 1,026 in opposition.
A recount was held Thursday and yielded a new total of 1,034 “yes” votes and 1,028 “no” votes.
Recounts aren't automatic in close referendum votes like they are in some political races. But citizens can request a recount. Depending on the margin, sometimes the district and sometimes the requester must pay the expense.
A petition was submitted to the Maple River School District, School Board Chairman Joe Sohre said. The district incurred the cost, which Sohre said namely includes the time of election judges and the school district's attorney.
“Now we can move forward,” Sohre said.
The new 185,000-square-foot school will be built off Highway 7 on the south end of Mapleton. Construction will begin in spring 2021 and the school is expected to open in fall 2022.
All of the district's students will attend the new school. The three existing school buildings will be demolished or sold for private reuse.
With financing costs, the new school will cost an estimated $106 million over 30 years.
A new tax credit for agricultural property owners means the state will ultimately pay over half of the cost. Farmers in the district will pay for 27% of the cost. Residential and commercial property owners will pay for 22%, according to district estimates.
This was the fourth time the district put a building request to a vote. Referendums failed in 2015, 2017 and 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.