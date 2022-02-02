State leaders pledged to push back on increasing crime Wednesday, a day after a fatal school shooting in Richfield.
Speaking at a legislative forum, House and Senate leaders outlined plans to address public safety concerns this session. Democrats and Republicans appear to agree on several key proposals: funding to hire more police officers, and funding for law enforcement agencies and community groups.
While Democrats emphasized crime prevention strategies, Republicans advocated for tougher penalties for criminals. All leaders appeared to agree there was room for each party's ideas this session.
"We need to have no tolerance for these crimes and we need to have no tolerance for the causes of these crimes," Gov. Tim Walz said.
Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, called public safety "the No. 1 priority in Minnesota" this session. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle acknowledged more needs to be done to prevent crime.
Pointing to an increase in carjackings by teenagers, lawmakers said more education initiatives need to focus on keeping students in classrooms. House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt said a spouse of a government worker he knows was recently carjacked at gunpoint by a 14-year-old during daylight hours in St. Paul.
"This is the life of what mothers are worried about," Daudt said. "And until we get tough on crime, there is no other way."
Democrats say more needs to be done to address housing, mental health, and resource outreach for communities experiencing an increase in violent crimes.
Senate Minority Leader Melissa Lopez Franzen said more needs to be done to meet the basic needs for low-income families or disadvantaged youth to prevent conditions that lead to crime, while House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler said agencies and lawmakers need to listen to community members who know their neighborhoods and can offer solutions to prevent criminal activity.
"This conversation all too often happens about other people or with solutions that we come up with that we think will solve the problem for other people," Winkler said. "The reality is that we need to be better partners and we need to know our neighbors."
Lawmakers from both parties urged swift action on public safety measures, though it's unclear how a public safety bill will factor into negotiations over a forecasted $7.7 billion budget surplus this spring.
Issues at hand
Aside from public safety, state leaders also held court on infrastructure, taxes and ongoing negotiations, among other topics.
An infrastructure bill, also called a bonding bill because the state borrows money to pay for projects, will likely fall between $1.9 billion and $2.7 billion this session, lawmakers say.
Walz proposed a $2.7 billion bonding package last month. Winkler said the House will likely push for more bonding funding, while Daudt said he thinks a bonding bill close to the $1.9 billion bill lawmakers passed in October 2020 is more reasonable.
A bonding bill requires three-fifths of lawmakers in the House and Senate to support it, meaning minority parties have more say on bonding than other major bills. And the bonding bill always starts in the House, per state law.
Miller said the Senate GOP hasn't yet set a bonding target as the caucus has yet to learn how aid from last year's federal infrastructure bill can be spent on projects. Lopez Franzen said the Senate DFL expects to push for more funding to address ongoing needs, pointing to several public safety facilities that could play a role in Minnesota's crime prevention strategies.
"These are areas where we can also support our first responders and our law enforcement through bonding to (make) sure that they have the facilities, state-of-the-art technology, to be able to respond to these incidents," she said.
It's unclear whether a bonding bill will be done this session. Lawmakers typically pass a large-scale infrastructure package during even-numbered years, yet they've often struggled to do so during regular session in recent years.
Case in point: The $1.9 billion bonding bill didn't come together during a regular session but passed as part of a monthly special session to approve the governor's peacetime emergency powers during Minnesota's pandemic lockdown.
Winkler called out lawmakers for following the same routine in holding off on a bonding bill until the very end of a regular session, if at all. Daudt responded he's committed to pass an infrastructure bill early this session provided the projects aren't politicized and truly represent the state's needs.
On unemployment insurance, lawmakers appear to agree with Walz's proposal to spend up to $2.7 billion to replenish the state's unemployment insurance fund. The state tapped out the fund over the course of the pandemic and borrowed money from the federal government. At the very least, Minnesota must pay back that federal loan to prevent unemployment insurance rate hikes.
State leaders supported a proposed audit of the Minnesota Department of Education related to its role in distributing federal aid to a Twin Cities nonprofit under federal investigation for fraud. And lawmakers supported auditing the ongoing Southwest Light Rail project, which has run far over budget, though Democrats and Republicans differ on whether the project should be paused during the audit.
On taxes, Democrats and Republicans reiterated their positions on potential tax cuts.
Miller said Republicans will propose permanent tax cuts, as well as eliminating the state's Social Security taxes, among other things. Walz reiterated his proposal to send checks to residents using surplus dollars but criticized GOP tax proposals as unfairly benefiting larger businesses and wealthier residents.
Walz said about 60% of Minnesotans who receive Social Security don't pay taxes on their benefits and claimed most of savings on the Republican Social Security tax proposal would go toward the rich.
"There's a reason that advocates for the aging like AARP and others do not advocate for this proposal because the money we collect from the Social Security on the top earners is used to enhance quality of life, making Minnesota an age-friendly state," Walz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.