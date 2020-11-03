MANKATO — As south-central Minnesota prepares to head to the polls on Election Day, area political parties and nonprofits are wrapping up efforts to get out the vote.
The Greater Mankato area has been a hub of campaign activity in recent weeks as Democrats and Republicans make their respective cases to residents for a variety of local, state and federal races.
Gov. Tim Walz campaigned with Democrats in Mankato in late-October, while U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn joined local Republicans Saturday in St. Peter for a GOP event. State DFLers came to Mankato Sunday to support Hagedorn’s opponent, Dan Feehan, in the race to represent southern Minnesota in Congress.
All the while, local volunteers and party members have called, texted and occasionally door-knocked to get the vote out — just not as much as they normally would have at this time in a presidential election year.
Local political officials say they’ve concentrated more of their voter outreach efforts earlier in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Stuff has been going on longer this year,” said Jim Hepworth, chair of the 1st Congressional District DFL. “There was a big push because of COVID to request absentee ballots.”
Blue Earth County GOP Chair Dave Richards agrees. He, like Hepworth, noted there were more efforts to encourage people to vote earlier in the year than normal. And he also said the GOP focused more on digital and social media outreach than door-to-door canvassing.
“You’ve got to be more careful doing that,” Richards said. “You never know what you’re going to get nowadays.”
Many residents have seen an increase in texts from voter groups and political parties compared to previous years, which Richards and Hepworth said was by choice. Though the DFL’s Mankato office is still open, party officials haven’t let as many people in over the past few months, which has meant less cold-calling.
“It’s easier to be at a computer and text someone,” he said. “And volunteers can respond to people right back.”
As far as voters go, both party officials noted many voters they’ve heard from have already made plans to vote if they haven’t done so already. They’re encouraging people to make time to cast their ballots Tuesday regardless of who they vote for.
“This is the most important election we’ve had in our lifetime,” Richards said. “I encourage everyone to get out and make your voice heard. The future of our country is at stake at this point. I think everybody, both sides of the aisle, need to get out at this point and express their feelings.”
