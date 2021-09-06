MANKATO — One moment Bill Flanagan was on his moped on Glenwood Avenue, the next he was on the ground.
A witness told the Mankato man a white van hit him then drove away. Flanagan was rushed to the hospital in Mankato before being transferred to Rochester.
The hit-and-run on May 20 left him with six broken ribs, two of them shattered. His left leg was broken in four places, too, along with a broken clavicle and left shoulder.
He received heparin, a common blood thinner, when he first got to the hospital. It turned out he was allergic to it, he said, causing blood clotting in his broken leg.
“It got to the point where it was life or limb,” he said. “So they took my leg.”
Without blood transfusions at the time, Flanagan doesn’t think he would’ve survived the amputation.
The 52-year-old spent the summer recovering from his harrowing injuries in the hopes of donating blood as a way to give back. He’s determined to relearn how to walk using a prosthetic so he can hunt, fish, hike and do so many other things he loved before the injuries.
As he works toward his goals, he’s sharing his story as a way to show people how important blood donations are. The American Red Cross is highlighting him in the lead-up to its annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive that runs from Tuesday-Friday.
Situations like Flanagan’s, where unexpected transfusions are needed fast, are why it’s so important to keep blood supplies stocked, said Sue Thesenga, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross.
“Emergencies happen every day,” she said.
One of the examples she uses is a car crash victim who needed 100 units of blood during the course of their treatment. Enough supply is needed to meet not just the average need, but more severe cases like that.
The nonprofit saw a 10% decline in donation turnout over the last couple weeks, according to Thesenga. The need now is critical, she said, as more donation drives have been getting canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Getting donation numbers to rebound isn’t always easy after a holiday weekend. Coming out of Labor Day, Thesenga said she hoped Flanagan’s story encouraged area residents to step up and donate.
“He’s so upbeat and so thankful to be alive,” she said. “He has this great attitude about getting this message out.”
Flanagan knows his story could’ve ended differently. There were times when he was on the ground, in the ambulance and in the hospital when he felt close to death.
“I feel very fortunate even to be here,” he said. “I don’t take it for granted.”
Along with his blood transfusions, he said he wouldn’t have made it without his wife, Deb. As a retired registered nurse, she was an advocate by his side throughout his health journey, he said.
Flanagan will be in a wheelchair until he recovers enough to use a prosthetic. It won’t stop him from attending an upcoming Jimmy Buffett concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado with his son.
The tickets are a gift for his 53rd birthday, which is Tuesday. A Buffett fan, Flanagan saw him perform in 1982 — coincidentally, Flanagan had a broken leg at the time.
And once his blood counts get high enough, he plans to give back by donating blood. He recalled donating once a long time ago but now understands the need for it more than just about anyone.
“I can’t wait to get in a position where I can donate again,” he said. “I have a whole new understanding now. I’ll be doing it again as much as I can.”
Blood drive opportunities will be available from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday at Dave’s River Valley Harley-Davidson at 1200 N. River Drive and from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday at Blue Earth County Library at 100 E. Main St.
For more information, and to find other future blood donation opportunities in the region, go to www.redcrossblood.org.
