MANKATO — For folks who have missed the opportunity to chow down on a plate of steamed momos, watch a global fashion show and see young people from around the world proudly sharing their culture, there’s good news and better news.
Minnesota State University’s annual International Festival is coming back after COVID cancellations in the spring of 2020 and the spring of 2021. And it’s been moved up six months from its traditional vernal setting, scheduled this time for Sunday, Nov. 14.
Many of MSU’s 1,277 international students from nearly 100 countries will be at the Centennial Student Union that day, showcasing their nation’s clothing, flags, food and traditions. It’s a chance, said Riya Arora, a grad student from India, for area residents to see the world “without the airfare and the hotels and all of that.”
“It’s like a sneak peek to the different cultures of the world,” Arora said.
The opening ceremony is set for 11 a.m. followed by an 11:30 a.m. fashion show. Performances will kick off at 12:30 p.m.
And, for those interested in some global cuisine, the food stands will begin dishing out kothus, pani puri, Tandoori chicken and more starting at noon. All prepared by MSU students looking to share their favorite food from their homelands.
“Food will be priced between $1 and $5,” Arora said. “It will never be cheaper than that.”
The festival, which is free other than the food, wraps up at 4 p.m.
Arora is helping to organize this year’s event, as is Majd Alharbi, a Saudi student, who said the festival shows international students that they’re valued by MSU.
“I also love that we’re bringing in so many cultures from all over the world in one place,” Alharbi said. “I love that, so I knew I had to be involved.”
In 2019, the last time the four-decade-old festival was held, Arora was new to MSU and was focused on her classwork and getting to know her collegiate home of Mankato. But she took a break from academics to attend the festival, and memories of the food are still with her.
“I remember tasting cuisines from like five different cultures,” the communications studies student said.
For a regional state university, MSU is much more cosmopolitan than most. The campus is home to 201 Ethiopians and more than a hundred students each from Nepal and Saudi Arabia. Scores more come from South Korea, Ivory Coast and India. In all, more than 90 countries are represented in the Maverick student body.
Both Alharbi and Arora, after spending some time in America, somewhat carefully and very politely hint that many Americans have some growth potential in their grasp of global geography and culture.
Arora said some don’t know where India is, but the dearth of knowledge is even more common for less prominent nations.
“I feel terrible for my friends from smaller countries. People have no idea where it is and they have to explain,” she said, noting that more than a few Americans don’t realize that Africa is a continent made up of more than 50 nations. “They just assume Africa is a country. ... That’s why this experience is so important. So people can realize the world is so much bigger than just America.”
Alharbi, who took online MSU classes last year before moving to campus in January, has found Mankatoans to be noticeably nice.
“People are very welcoming and are very accepting of people from all over the world,” she said, noting that Americans like to help international visitors learn about the culture of the United States. “But now it’s your turn to learn about ours, if that makes sense.”
It’s a heartfelt offer, Alharbi said. International students, after talking about the food they miss from home, inevitably decide to show friends from elsewhere what they’re missing.
“Once they start cooking, they just want to share their food with everybody,” she said.
That will be evident Nov. 14.
The Ethiopian and Eritrean Student Association will be serving up misir (a lentil stew) and tibs (a stir fry/stew hybrid). The Nepali Student Community will be back with their steamed momos (dumplings filled with meat or vegetables) with sauce and cardamom tea. The Sri Lankans will be offering koththu (tortilla strips mixed with chicken, eggs and vegetables). The Bangladeshis are planning to offer pani puri (puff-pastry balls of seasoned and then-fried mashed potatoes) and a cup of mango lassi. The Bahamian Student Association is set to provide a Jamaican beef patty or, for non-meat-eaters, a Jamaican veggie patty. The Pakistanis will be dishing up their tandoori chicken with garlic naan (flatbread) and a cup of karak chai.
When they’re not filling their bellies, attendees can get an eyeful of colorful cultural attire and fill gaps in their understanding of nations ranging from South Korea to Nepal to the Bahamas. Students from each of those countries have committed to setting up cultural booths to provide educational presentations and answer questions. Activities, games, quizzes and photo ops are planned, as well, including a chance to try on some of traditional garments and accessories.
“This is their chance to learn about so many different cultures, whether it’s foodwise or just knowledge,” Alharbi said.
“We also have Children’s World this time,” Arora said of the kid-focused part of the festival. “We want it to be more like a family experience.”
Sponsored by MSU’s Kearney Center for International Student Services, the Mankato Area International Festival is now more than 40 years old and is one of Minnesota’s largest international events.
