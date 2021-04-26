ST. PETER — Diamond Dust Cafe and Bakery was busy over the lunch hour Wednesday. The coffee shop was full of conversation as friends chatted over lunch.
Diamond Dust customers have grown in number the past month as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19 and start feeling comfortable going out again. The restaurant can have up to 75% of its normal capacity seated inside under current state pandemic restrictions.
Sandy Lynch had gone out to eat on occasion with her husband during the pandemic, but they had been careful and went to quieter restaurants. Now that Lynch is fully vaccinated, she is starting to go out with friends again. She and friend Pam Derner went to lunch at Diamond Dust after not seeing each other for most of the pandemic.
“It’s just so nice to see people,” Lynch said.
For Lynch, being vaccinated provides a sense of comfort. She doesn’t have the same worry about potentially contracting the COVID-19 virus that she experienced before.
Lynch and Derner said it had been hard not being around people as much during the past year.
“I tried staying home, but I’d get claustrophobic,” Derner said.
Somedays, Lynch would start feeling down at home, and the act of simply going to the grocery store and seeing other people would perk her up.
“It’s just nice to go out,” she said.
Diamond Dust owner Cheri Brown said the coffee shop has been busy with students, families and older people coming in to eat, do work and meet with friends.
She said that Diamond Dust didn’t have a decline in business during the pandemic. They have been steadily busy since reopening last May, although for a while the business only offered takeout and curbside pickup.
She said now people are returning to dine in. In the past month she’s seen an increase in older people especially coming back to the restaurant after being gone for the past year.
“It’s crazy how busy we’ve been,” she said.
Odds and Ends, a group of friends that met every month in the back room of Diamond Dust, gathered there on Wednesday. The women’s group started more than 40 years ago and began as a group where women shared projects they were working on, such as quilts and coupon clippings.
The friends hadn’t been able to meet as much during the pandemic, but they are starting to get back in the swing of regular meetings now that most of them are fully vaccinated.
For member Sue Karingen, this is her first time going out with friends in a year. She said it had been a long, lonely winter not being able to see people. Her church also wouldn’t let anyone over the age of 65 attend in person so she said the days spent at home blurred together.
She and her husband usually go to Arizona for the winter but stayed in Minnesota this year.
“It was a long winter,” she said. “It’s just nice to be outside again.”
The group’s monthly meetings had been on hold for most of the past year. They had a couple of socially distanced outdoor gatherings last summer but weren’t able to meet consistently due to safety concerns. Sometimes members would call to check in on each other but say it wasn’t the same as talking in person.
There is an excitement around being able to safely meet again. As the group chats over lunch, the ladies talk about where they can meet this summer.
Member Phyllis Kiemele said there is so much to catch up on after a year apart.
