The first big ag event since 2019 kicks off Aug. 3 as Farmfest returns to rural Redwood Falls.
"People are excited to get back in and be able to have a Farmfest," said Kent Thiesse, one of the organizers. "I think there will be a good response from people attending."
Thiesse organizes the forums at Farmfest, which this year include ag policy, the farm bill, clean energy initiatives and carbon sequestration. (See related schedule.)
"We have good forums put together," he said.
One big topic will be a forum Aug. 3 on climate change and carbon sequestration on farms. Participants will include farmers and experts who have experience with carbon credits and other carbon sequestration.
"Carbon sequestration is new, and there's a lot of questions about it," Thiesse said.
Kris Johnson of The Nature Conservancy, who will be one of the panelists, said carbon markets in their simple form mean someone reduces their carbon emissions and then sells carbon credits to a company that wants to reduce its carbon footprint.
"We're in the early days of it. Carbon markets have been around a while, since the late '90s, but most of that has been limited to forestry markets."
Johnson said that while the ultimate goal is for everyone to cut their emissions, many large companies can't do that quickly.
"The idea is it's sometimes cheaper and easier and quicker to get your carbon removal from nature, from plants, rather than to shut down a power plant or to make jets more efficient. You still need to reduce those emissions down the road, but in the meantime, removing more through nature is important."
Johnson said there are many ways farmers could reduce carbon emissions and then be compensated by selling the credits for the reduction.
He said better nutrient management can have a big impact by timing when nitrogen is applied to crops, choosing different forms of fertilizer and targeting it so less is used.
"That can create really big impacts."
He said doing low- or no-till work on fields rather than turning the soil over with a plow also releases much less carbon.
"And every farmer has a portion of fields that underproduce, but they plant it anyway. But for all those places, if they're not making money on it and we take them out of crops and put them in perennials, those perennials will do a lot to reduce carbon."
Johnson said the big push now is to set up a detailed, scientific, standardized system to measure how much carbon is sequestered by different practices, how much farmers should be paid for credits, and finding ways to ensure the credits that companies buy are really reducing carbon by the amount they claim.
"If a company is still emitting fossil fuels from its tailpipes but also capturing carbon somewhere from a tree or a farm, there have to be standards so they aren't 'greenwashing.' You have to make sure it's above board. Those standards haven't quite matured yet in the farming area."
While there are currently no laws requiring companies to cut carbon emissions, Johnson said large companies are increasingly being pressured by consumers and shareholders to cut their carbon footprint and companies will need to meet the goals they've set.
"There's a whole lot of peer pressure because climate change is such a big deal," Johnson said.
That could be profitable for farmers.
"It can potentially be billions in investments to producers who make changes on their farm."
