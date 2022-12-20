The Free Press
MANKATO — The MN Ag Expo will feature more than 80 exhibitors as well as panel discussions on carbon credits, the upcoming farm bill, ag education, farm safety and nitrogen and water quality.
Legislative and agency leaders, including Gov. Tim Walz and Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen, are also expected to attend.
The ag trade show is Jan. 18-19 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato. The event is hosted by the Minnesota Soybean Growers and Minnesota Corn Growers associations.
Attendance is free, but registration is required to ensure free meals. Registration runs through Jan. 6: mnagexpo.com.
Minnesota Soybean’s booth will house the latest soybean checkoff efforts and MSGA’s 2023 policy initiatives.
MSGA will hold its annual fundraiser at 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Loose Moose Salon. For $25, attendees can support MSGA’s political action committee — a program that directs funds toward candidates who have supported farm-friendly policies — by playing games, visiting with farmer-directors, industry leaders and bidding on items.
MCGA’s resolution session begins at 9 a.m. Jan. 18, followed immediately by its annual meeting. MCGA is also holdings its annual silent auction and reception 4 p.m. Jan. 18, followed by dinner and guest speaker National Corn Growers Association lobbyist Tom Sell, who will deliver a legislative lay of the land in Washington, D.C.
