MANKATO — The annual point-in-time homeless count begins today, giving area agencies a chance to update a crucial resource for identifying people experiencing homelessness.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s mandated “PIT” count measures unsheltered individuals during a single night each January. Agencies in the 20-county continuum of care region in southern Minnesota use a coordinated entry list to carry out the task.
The list is a key tool, and updating it during the PIT count helps the agencies understand who’s still in need of homeless services in Mankato and other cities.
“We do the cleanup once per year to make sure the list is more accurate concerning who needs housing,” said Kate Hengy-Gretz, Minnesota Valley Action Council’s supportive services coordinator.
The list — about 1,400 households — enables the agencies to more directly reach people experiencing homelessness. With the count determining federal funding priorities, the more direct approach helps present a fuller picture of area homelessness.
Outreach through the coordinated entry list is a great starting point for the count, said Andrew Pietsch, Blue Earth County’s child support/supportive housing supervisor.
“They’ll contact them to find out if their situation has changed and then ask them to participate in the survey,” he said. “What that’s done is give us a starting place to start engaging with people.”
Along with the list, the agencies distribute information about the count to locations where the homeless population is known to go during the day. People experiencing homelessness can call in to be counted, or have someone fill out their forms online.
In some communities, agency workers go to homeless encampments to collect numbers during the point-in-time evening. The strategy wouldn’t make as much sense in Mankato and smaller communities, where unsheltered homelessness is less congregated.
So the count doesn’t actually commence during the point-in-time being measured, but rather the next day. Blue Earth County workers, for instance, will be at Holy Grounds’ community breakfast and Salvation Army’s community lunch today, Pietsch said. Staff will also be on call in case people come to the county government center wanting to be counted.
The numbers collected during the PIT count are eventually sent either to the state or federal government. The federal government takes both unsheltered and sheltered numbers, while Minnesota also seeks numbers for doubled-up individuals who don't fit the federal definition of homelessness.
Unsheltered is closer to the literal definition of homelessness, including people who live outdoors or anywhere else not meant for habitation.
“We’re trying to get the people in a car or they stay awake all night driving or walking around,” Hengy-Gretz said.
Homeless shelters would record numbers for the sheltered count. Doubled-up situations including couch hopping would be determined using the same tools agencies use for the unsheltered count.
The PIT count results won’t be released until later this year. Last year’s count found 7,977 people experiencing homelessness in Minnesota, a 10% increase from 2018, according to a HUD report. Of the 7,977, about 79% were sheltered and 3,391 were people in families with children.
