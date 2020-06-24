MANKATO — Area organizations are among the 23 recipients of grants distributed by the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging.
The Minnesota Council of Foundations gave the agency $100,000 to assist organizations serving older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MRCI was awarded $10,000; Central Health Care of Le Center $4,392; Singing Hills Chorus, $3,085; VINE Faith in Action, $2,758; Greater Mankato Area United Way, $2,000; Fahan Transportation, $1,500; and Waseca Area Caregiver Services, $275.
The Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging is the designated area agency on aging for 27 counties in southwest Minnesota.
