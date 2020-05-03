MANKATO — Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging Inc. is the recipient of funds to provide assistance during the pandemic for organizations that serve older adults.
The Minnesota Council on Foundations recently awarded $100,000 to the designated area agency for 27 counties in southwest Minnesota.
Funds will be made available to organizations to provide assistance for nutrition-related services, including volunteers’ stipends, culturally specific staff costs or technology-related services.
MNRAAA is developing the grant applications and will post information on its website: www.mnraaa.org.
For more information, call 387-1256.
