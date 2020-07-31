KASOTA — A Kasota man allegedly admitted he was a methamphetamine dealer after investigators found the drug in his residence.
Curt Ernest Cermak, 38, was charged with felony drug sales Friday in Le Sueur County District Court.
The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force was investigating Cermak and searched his North Webster Street apartment on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office.
Agents allegedly found 34 grams of methamphetamine, which would have a street value around $3,500. They also allegedly found marijuana, scales and other drug paraphernalia and $9,000.
Cermak allegedly admitted he had sold between 0.5 and 1 pound of meth over the last two months to make extra money.
