One of the few silver linings of our current travails is that more people are discovering, or rediscovering, activities to do outside in small groups.
I think if this pandemic had begun at the start of last winter we'd all be even more depressed about the situation than we are now. Being locked up inside with short days and cold weather wouldn't have been good for the psyche.
The Free Press ran a story last week that golf club memberships and visits are way up locally as people look for new things to do outside that are relatively safe.
We pulled out a croquet set from the basement closet that had collected dust for a decade or more. Croquet is one of those games that has the aura of sophistication — finely dressed British aristocrats knocking the balls around on a manicured lawn, a fox hound lounging in the background, players sipping cocktails.
I forgot how confounding the rules are. It's filled with terms like baulk lines, running a hoop, striking period, outside agencies and double banking. It's less fun when you have to carry pages of rules with you while you're playing a game.
Mostly I just wanted to get to the part where you can place your ball up against your opponent's, stand on your ball and then whack their ball as far off course as you can.
There are a bunch of other yard games, classic and new, that are fun to try. We play the bean bag or cornhole game, bocce ball, ladder toss. There's a game that looks interesting called "Flickin' Chicken" that's similar to bocce, but instead of trying to roll balls close to a small white ball, you throw rubber chickens through the air and try to land them on a target.
Last week we were sitting on the patio when my wife mused, "We used to play that game with a tennis ball on a rope and you'd hit it back and forth around the post. It was so fun!"
I avoided eye contact, tried to distract her by talking about how beautiful her morning glories were looking this year and asking what we should do for lunch.
I knew it wouldn't work. She kept bringing it up. "You could make one of those, easy," she said.
Resistance would be useless. I went to Menards, got 10 feet of pipe, tennis balls, parachute cord, bags of Quikrete cement.
People cement the poles into an old tire for a heavy base for tether ball or volleyball nets, but there's the problem of rolling it around and storing it somewhere when you're not using it. I went for a pipe cemented into a pail that I could bury deep in the ground, with the pipe stopping at ground level. Just slide the longer pipe in and take it out when we're not using it.
Fine idea except for digging the huge hole to get the cement-filled pail and pipe down low enough. And then it still didn't seem to have enough support to keep a long pole from swaying, so I poured more concrete into the hole, then covered all but the pipe with dirt. In the end it turned out well.
I just imagine that when I'm gone and some future homeowner digs a hole in the backyard to plant a tree, they will be perplexed by the massive chunk of concrete, plastic pail and pipe buried below the surface.
The game is a blast, each person using a tennis racket to hit the ball in opposite directions trying to wrap the string tight to the pole.
You get to take out your aggression, just like when you whack an opponent's ball out of the croquet court. And the rules are way simpler than croquet: Just whack the bejeezus out of the tennis ball.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.