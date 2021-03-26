MANKATO — Saying it’ll help “break the back of this pandemic,” Gov. Tim Walz laid out his plans to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Minnesotans age 16 or older starting Tuesday.
His Friday announcement marked a major step in the state’s vaccination efforts, coming after most residents 65 and older received vaccinations. The state expects a big increase in vaccine doses from the federal government in April to fuel its new strategy.
Appointment slots are still likely to be in short supply come Tuesday, as Walz said providers should keep prioritizing the most vulnerable even as more people become eligible.
“This does not mean you’re necessarily going to get this next week,” he said. “This means you’re in line.”
One reason he gave for the expansion was so providers have flexibility to offer doses to more groups once they get through the groups most in need. He also set a goal for Minnesota to be the first state to reach 80% of residents being vaccinated.
As of Friday’s update from the state, about 27.1% of the state’s population had at least one vaccine dose. About 16.2% of the state was completely vaccinated.
South-central Minnesota was ahead of the state’s progress on both fronts as of Friday. About 28.3% of area residents received first doses, while 16.5% have been completely vaccinated.
Walz encouraged people to sign up for Minnesota’s vaccine connector tool, which alerts residents when they can schedule appointments at state vaccine sites. He also suggested residents connect with their health care providers or pharmacies in case appointments open up there sooner. People should also help others sign up if they're unaware of how to do it, he added.
“Help others who might not know how this works,” Walz said. “Help a friend do this.”
As the state anticipates vaccine allotments to pick up in early April, COVID-19 variants threaten to cause more outbreaks across the state. Health officials now believe about half of Minnesota’s recent cases are tied to the highly contagious U.K. strain.
“We have to outrun those variants,” Walz said. “We have to stop the spread that’s out there … But the good news is we’re countering it with an aggressive vaccine effort.”
The aggressive effort will essentially add hundreds of thousands of people into the waiting line for the vaccine. Health department data showed about 58,000 new vaccinations were reported statewide Friday, although the trend over the last week has been closer to 40,000 per day.
College students are among the groups that will join the line for the vaccine Tuesday. Minnesota State University students on Friday had mixed feelings about the expansion.
Leiah Henderson, 20, said she wants to do more research on the vaccine before deciding whether to get it. The junior at MSU has friends and family who plan to get it or have gotten it, which she said she had no problem with.
“I’m just one of those people who wants to see how it goes first,” she said.
Most students, she suspects, will want to get it because they’re eager for life to return to normal.
Among the young people who 22-year-old Allison Allen talks to, she too said most seem willing to get the vaccine. The fourth-year MSU student was scheduled to get her second dose Saturday, which she qualified for because she’ll work with children this summer.
She was a little surprised she could get the vaccine so soon after signing up to be notified. When she got the first dose, she said she was excited but a little nervous at the same time.
Another fourth-year MSU student, Andrew Trenne, 22, said he was hoping to get vaccinated sooner due to his asthma. He signed up for waitlists and said it seemed like everyone around him has already gotten one.
“I tell people if they called me up right now and said you can get it, I’d drop what I’m doing and go get it,” he said.
Trenne, MSU’s student government president, heard the news about Walz’s announcement. He said hopefully it’ll mean he can get vaccinated soon, although he pointed out many more people will be trying to get appointments alongside him.
“I think that’s just going to flood the gates and make it harder in my opinion for some people to get it,” he said. “But I know that distribution is high and it’s going faster so I’m not worried.”
