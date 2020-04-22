WATERVILLE — The calming distraction of fishing area lakes is beginning to get underway as some head out for some early crappie action, with more planning to get out for the fishing opener May 9.
The DNR's Waterville Fisheries office just released their 2020 Fishing Outlook to help anglers plan their outings.
"We systematically survey our lakes every three or six years," said Craig Soupir, area supervisor.
"When we get our new survey information, we send it out. It lets people know what's out there. We just started it a few years ago and people like it a lot."
The survey shows the types and size range of different species on the lakes that were surveyed.
Soupir said some people may notice that some of the fish numbers from the latest survey, done last summer and fall, are down from previous surveys. But he said that doesn't necessarily mean actual numbers are down.
"We had high water levels last year and that impacts our netting."
They catch fish in various ways for the survey. Walleye, perch and northern are best caught in gill nets. For crappies and blue gills, using passive nets set up along shorelines works best.
"For bass, because they have good vision, we electrofish those in the evening," Soupir said, referring to shocking the fish to temporarily stun them so they can be counted.
They also electrofish small walleye in the spring after a lake's been stocked with fry the fall before. He said it gives the DNR an idea of how well the fish did. They electrofish again in the fall to see if there's been natural reproduction in the lake.
He said the shallow Eagle Lake, which saw hot walleye fishing in recent years, should produce more good walleye but not until this fall. The DNR uses the lake to raise walleye and then take some out later to put in other lakes.
"I suspect by this fall and next winter there could be walleye there pushing that 14-inch range."
Because Eagle Lake is infested with Eurasian watermilfoil, the DNR can only remove walleye and put them in other lakes that are also infested with Eurasian watermilfoil.
"Now so many lakes are getting infested with Eurasian watermilfoil that it doesn't limit us much anymore."
Dan Ruiter, an information officer with the DNR, said that so far the agency had planned to stock some trout streams for the April 18 trout opener. Just a few streams in this area, including Seven Mile Creek, are designated trout streams.
Kim Pleticha, with the DNR in St. Paul, said the regular fishing opener is going ahead as planned.
She said DNR and county public water access should all be open, although some DNR docks may not be out.
"We're all under the stay-at-home order, so some of those docks may not get out in time. Getting those docks out, in some cases, isn't considered essential work because they can't get them out safely," she said.
"We're doing our level best to get things done as best we can."
She said that while the governor wants people to get out and enjoy fishing, the DNR asks people to respect the spirit of the governor's stay-at-home order.
"If you're going fishing, fish close to home. People ask what close to home means. Close to home isn't hitching up your boat and going 100 miles or going across the state. That's just not in keeping with the governor's order."
