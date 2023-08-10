KILKENNY — A 78-year-old woman was displaced from her Kilkenny home after a fire Wednesday afternoon.
Constance Weber, who was not injured, called Le Sueur County Sheriff's Department dispatchers about 3:30 p.m. reporting fire in the porch area of her residence at 232 Laurel Ave. When first responders arrived, they found the fire had spread to interior rooms, according to a news release from the department.
Kilkenny and Montgomery firefighters extinguished the fire and vented smoke out of the structure.
The fire started in a faulty window air conditioner. Weber told first responders that after she plugged in and turned on the unit, she heard a crackling noise. When she checked on the noise, she discovered fire in the air conditioner and a wall area of the porch.
A damage estimate has not yet been determined.
Weber is staying with family members in the Kilkenny area, the release said.
