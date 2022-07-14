MANKATO — Search-and-rescue training exercises are slated 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in an area encompassing Mankato and Henderson. Several Minnesota Wing Civil Air Patrol squadrons will participate.
Ground-search teams, K9 troops, as well as local police departments and fire departments will be working with the squadrons during an 11 a.m. exercise based at Mankato Regional Airport.
Training will focus on what steps to take during a large-scale search-and-rescue incident/disaster. The exercise will involve local municipal, county, and state emergency personnel.
