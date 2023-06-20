The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for central and southern Minnesota, effective noon Tuesday through 9 p.m. Thursday. The affected area includes the Mankato region.
Ground-level ozone is expected to be high during the afternoon hours Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday across the region.
Sunny skies, warm temperatures and low humidity will create an environment favorable for two types of pollutants (volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. These pollutants will be transported by southerly winds from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
Ozone levels will be highest during the afternoon and early-evening hours. The lowest levels will be in the morning, late evening and overnight hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.