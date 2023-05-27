The Free Press
MANKATO — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for much of Minnesota, effective from noon on May 28 through 8 p.m. on May 29.
Affected areas include the Twin Cities metropolitan area, St. Cloud, Hinckley, Mankato, Albert Lea, Rochester and the tribal nations of Prairie Island, Leech Lake and Mille Lacs, according to a news release.
Ground-level ozone is expected to be high during the afternoon hours on Sunday and Monday, and air quality is expected to reach the Orange AQI category across east central and southeast Minnesota, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Sunny skies, warm temperatures and low humidity will create an environment favorable for two types of pollutants, volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides, to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone, the news release said.
Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone levels will be low during the overnight and morning, and air quality will improve on Tuesday, when a weather system will move across the state and bring increased moisture, clouds and scattered thunderstorms to eastern Minnesota.
