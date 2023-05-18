Air quality today is expected to be unhealthy for everyone across most of Minnesota, a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency press release said.
The MPCA has issued an air quality alert for the entire state through 6 a.m. Friday.
A band of very heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan is moving along a cold front in northwestern Minnesota. The smoke will continue to move south and east and eventually impact the entire state of Minnesota. The smoke is expected to clear rapidly overnight into Friday morning.
Fine particle levels are expected to reach the red air quality index category, a level considered unhealthy for everyone, across all but far eastern Minnesota. This area includes Mankato, the Twin Cities metropolitan area, St. Cloud, Moorhead, East Grand Forks, Roseau, Bemidji, Alexandria, Marshall, Ortonville, Worthington and the tribal nations of Red Lake and Mille Lacs.
People within the red area should avoid prolonged time outdoors.
Air moves long distances and carries pollutants. During air quality alerts due to wildfires, the air is mixed with harmful smoke. Wildfire smoke spreads or lingers depending on the size of the fires, the wind, and the weather.
The air quality index is color-coded. Alerts are issued when the AQI is forecast to reach an unhealthy level, which includes forecasts in the orange, red, purple, and maroon categories. For a full description of each air quality category, visit: airnow.gov.
