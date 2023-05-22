MANKATO — The Mankato area's air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups between noon and 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an alert Monday regarding ground-level ozone levels coming to southern Minnesota. Anticipated southerly winds transporting pollutants to the region prompted the alert, according to a release.
People with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic bronchitis and emphysema are more likely to be affected. Children, teens and people doing strenuous physical activities outdoors are also susceptible.
The MPCA recommends people limit or postpone physical activity during the alert, and people with breathing conditions should make sure to have inhalers on hand. People can also help by avoiding backyard fires, unnecessary car trips and gas-powered mowing.
