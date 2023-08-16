The Free Press
MANKATO — Predictions of heavy ground-level smoke moving toward the state have prompted the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to issue an air quality alert for all of the state starting Thursday.
Smoke is expected to reach the Twin Cities around noon and southern Minnesota by 3 p.m. Thursday. The alert takes effect at 12 a.m. Thursday and runs until 11 p.m. Friday.
Some members of the general public may experience health effects from exposure to the smoke. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
Smoke from wildfires in the Northwest territories of Canada is heading south across central Canada and toward Minnesota. A strong cold front is expected to bring this smoke across the state Thursday.
This smoke is predicted to be heavy and air quality may reach the red (unhealthy) air quality index category for much of eastern Minnesota. Smoke will linger across the eastern half of the state Friday and fine particle levels will continue to be high for most of the day.
Winds are expected to become southerly Friday afternoon, causing the smoke to retreat from Minnesota and disperse. Air quality should improve below alert levels by late Friday.
For AQI updates, see airnow.gov.
