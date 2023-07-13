MANKATO — Here we go again.
An air quality alert has once again been issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and is in effect for the Mankato area and beyond from 8 a.m. Friday through 3 p.m. Saturday.
It may be extended beyond that depending on conditions, said Nick Witcraft, air quality meteorologist with MPCA. Although the state has had more than two dozen alerts this summer, the year isn’t totally unprecedented when it comes to poor air quality. 2021 set a record with 42 days of air quality alerts, he said.
So far in 2022, we have had 26 such days. Twenty-eight if you count Friday and Saturday.
“Some smoke will come in from western Canada late tonight and into Friday, moving into Minnesota,” Witcraft said on Thursday. “It will linger into the weekend. It’s going to result in some pretty unhealthy air quality tomorrow and into Saturday.”
Sensitive people with respiratory diseases such as asthma and emphysema should limit their time outdoors, said Brent Hewett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. And even healthy individuals should reduce strenuous exercise, he said. Sensitive people should stay indoors with an air purifier or air conditioning to limit their exposure to unhealthy air.
Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index category — a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups — for all of Minnesota, according to an MPCA news release. In these orange areas, sensitive groups should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time spent outdoors, the release went on to say.
Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia will move south across Minnesota, following a cold front Friday. The sinking air associated with the cold front will push smoke elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will result in poor air quality.
Air quality will gradually improve Saturday with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south. This alert may be locally extended depending on how fast the smoke dissipates.
For current air conditions, see pca.state.mn.us or airnow.gov.
