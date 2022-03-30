Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Increasingly windy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Windy. Light snow this evening will taper off late, but it will remain cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%.