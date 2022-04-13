ST. PETER — State Rep. Susan Akland, R-St. Peter, announced Wednesday she will be seeking a second term representing Nicollet County, Kasota and parts of Mankato in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
A registered nurse, Akland unseated Democratic Rep. Jeff Brand, of St. Peter, in the 2020 election by a 108-vote margin. A rematch appears likely. Brand announced more than a year ago he would seek to regain his seat.
Redistricting following the 2020 census only slightly changed the district the two will be vying to represent, although the name changed from 19A to 18A.
The new District 18A, like District 19A, continues to be made up primarily of Nicollet County, including North Mankato and St. Peter. Some Mankato residents are in the district, including those north of Highway 14, those north and west of Riverfront Drive, and those in a small portion of the Lincoln Park and west Mankato neighborhoods.
The district also includes rural areas along the Minnesota River north of Mankato to and including Kasota.
In a written statement, Akland said a primary goal in her first two-year term was "to heal the great divide that we have seen in politics today."
She has served on the House Health Finance and Policy Committee, the Preventative Health Policy Committee and the Environment and Natural Resources Committee.
