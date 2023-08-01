MANKATO — Following a national search to fill the position, a new dean has been named for Minnesota State University's College of Science, Engineering and Technology.
Mohammad Alam's duties at MSU begin Wednesday.
Alam has more than 20 years of experience as an academic administrator. Since 2016, he served in administrative and faculty positions at Texas A&M University-Kingsville's Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.
An experienced researcher, Alam has served as the principal investigator or co-principal investigator for numerous research projects, and he has presented keynote addresses, seminars and tutorials at conferences and research institutions in the U.S. and internationally.
Among his awards, Alam twice was named in the world's top 2% of scientists across all fields, according to a list developed by Elsevier and Stanford University.
