ALBIN — A man was hospitalized after losing control of a Ford F-150 on Highway 4 in Brown County and rolling the truck into a ditch Saturday night.
Drew Carter Cook, of Sleepy Eye, was driving north on the highway when his truck left the road about 9 p.m. near 120th Street, according to Minnesota State Patrol. Police say alcohol was involved in the rollover.
Cook reportedly was not wearing a seatbelt, and the 42-year-old went to Sleepy Eye Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. The truck's airbag effectively deployed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.