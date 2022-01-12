LE SUEUR — Alcohol was a factor in a single-vehicle crash that injured a driver on Highway 169 Tuesday, according to the State Patrol.
Mark William Hagelberger, 63, of St. Peter, was in a pickup northbound on the highway south of Le Sueur. He went into the median and hit several signs at about 2:30 p.m., the State Patrol report says.
Hagelberger was taken to the Ridgeview Le Sueur Medical Center with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, the patrol said.
