ALBERT LEA — An Alden teenager driving a compact car collided with a semitrailer truck at a snowy intersection Monday in southern Minnesota and was killed, authorities said.
The car’s driver was identified as 16-year-old Grace E. Zimmerman.
The crash occurred about 2:45 p.m. Monday northwest of Albert Lea at Highway 13 and Freeborn County Road 14, the State Patrol said.
The semi was heading north on Highway 13 and collided with the car as it was eastbound on County Road 14, according to the patrol. The truck driver, 57-year-old Daniel J. Petracek, of Waseca, was uninjured.
Zimmerman attended Albert Lea High School and was a member of the varsity dance team.
“I just love the picture of Grace dancing among the angels in heaven,” wrote Colleen Peterson on a GoFundMe web page she created on behalf of the family. “She was always dancing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.