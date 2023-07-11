Reducing excess nutrients that create green water and smelly, dangerous algae blooms in lakes has always concentrated on cutting the flow of farm and lawn fertilizer and animal waste from washing into waterways.
Now a group that created an algae harvester is focused on removing algae and phosphorus from bodies of water and then turning the algae slurry into a nutrient that can be applied to fields and gardens, regenerating soils.
While the algae harvester was developed and is being used in Florida, local advocates are planning to bring it to Crystal Lake in Lake Crystal and Clear Lake, southwest of New Ulm, to improve the lakes and help expand the research into the commercial use of the algae on farm fields.
Mike Roll, president of Crystal Waters Project in Lake Crystal, along with Tom Byrne, a New Ulm CPA who is an expert in algae use for everything from pharmaceuticals to a food ingredient, are spearheading the effort.
Roll said he thinks the technology can be a way to attack some of the nutrient problems in lakes without the contention that often arises between the agriculture sector and water quality groups.
“We think this could bridge the gap between ag and urban without the finger pointing. It’s a chance for partnerships with the agriculture sector,” Roll said.
“We understand nitrogen and phosphorus aren’t going away because they’re necessary for crops, but this is an opportunity to get some of that out of lakes.”
Dan Levy, of AECOM, a publicly traded infrastructure consulting firm, said he became interested in coming up with a way to harvest algae in 2016 when Florida and other states were plagued by algae blooms.
He developed a think tank within AECOM and worked with algae experts to come up with the harvester.
The harvester is delivered to water bodies on a semi-trailer and parked on the edge of lakes or ponds. It pulls water from the lake and injects nanobubbles into the water, which cause the algae to float to the top in clumps. The algae is then skimmed off the top.
There are different-size units, with the largest able to process 1 million gallons per day and have been used in Florida and several other states.
“We return very clean, highly oxygenated water back to the water body. We’re the only ones doing this,” Levy said.
“It’s not the end-all tool, but it’s powerful stuff.”
They have been doing a soon-to-be-published study with the federal Environmental Protection Agency in which the harvester has been taking algae from a large basin in Florida that collects water from a 500-acre nursery operation.
Byrne has been working in the algal industry for almost 20 years and is a founding member of the Algae Biomass Organization. He said he got into the industry while having a small CPA practice in Preston, where the work was not steady year-round.
“So I also did business development. I put together one of the first ethanol plants that wasn’t ADM or Cargill,” he said.
“I was building bio facilities around the world, and algae kept coming into it.”
Algae is used in a wide variety of industries and is commercially grown in some southern states. Byrne said Arizona, Texas and New Mexico have operations in which long, shallow plastic-lined trenches are filled with water. The hot sun grows algae in them, which is harvested for commercial uses.
Byrne and Roll have been raising money to bring the harvester to Minnesota and have a sizable pledge from Crystal Valley Co-op. Byrne said if they can raise enough soon, they can get the harvester to Minnesota in August; otherwise, they will have to wait to bring it next year.
The Department of Natural Resources is reviewing the necessary permits that they will need for the project.
He said they will also work with students from St. Mary’s High School in Sleepy Eye, who were looking for a real-life STEM project.
Byrne said the Minnesota project will help see how commercially feasible the process is in extracting the algae, processing it and then selling it for land applications.
“I don’t think as a business it would necessarily cash flow. But if we can get the algae out of lakes and sell it to help offset the cost of getting it out, it would be a success.”
